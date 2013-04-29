Photo Gallery: Guitar World Magazine Covers Throughout the Years — 2003

The year 2003 may best be remembered as the year that defied conventional thought and wisdom.

Science had brought into the 21st century new heights of advancement and discovery. The Human Genome Project was completed, with a map of the human genome sequenced to 99.99 percent accuracy. There was Dewey and Prometea -- all these cloned horses being born.

And then there was the March 19 invasion of Iraq, entering the United States into the Iraq War, which supposedly ended on May 1 that year. "Mission Accomplished." Yet ...

Stateside, 2003 is also well-remembered for the August blackout that shut down many of the Northeastern states. In character with the year's peculiarities, what could have been a disaster turned out to be a cultural phenomenon. Instead of looting and rioting, the streets of New York -- still reeling from the devastation on 9/11 -- turned into one giant block party, with neighbors turning out food, fireworks and music for everyone to enjoy.

Guitar World managed to turn out some good stuff, too. Twelve issues, to be exact. Check out this week's photo gallery to see what was happening, guitar-wise, in 2003.