Playlist: James Bowman (Against Me!)

Originally published in Guitar World, May 2010

The Against Me! guitarist reveals to Guitar World his choice cuts on his current playlist.

E Ninja Gun—“Eight Miles Out”

“Ninja Gun are one of the best bands out there right now. If you haven’t heard them, you need to. Excellent rock and roll from Valdosta, Georgia.”

Baroness—“The Sweetest Curse”

“These guys seriously make me want to be in a metal band. The only problem with that is that I’m not that good!”

Mastodon—Crack the Skye

“This is an epic record, from the opening note to the last. Seven songs, 49 minutes. Nothing else to say, really.”

Dead to Me—“Bad Friends”

“I don’t know what it is about this song, but I think it’s my favorite off their new record, African Elephants. The whole record is great, but this song really sticks out to me.”

Willie Nelson—“Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain”

“I love this song—it’s one of the greatest and most beautiful ever written. And let’s face it, Willie can shred.”