Premiere: Listen to Sacri Monti's Psych-Rock Freak-Out "Glowing Grey"

San Diego-based five-piece Sacri Monti are readying their self-titled debut LP for release on July 24 via Tee Pee Records. On Sacri Monti, the dudes channel Seventies underground rock, psych and krautrock and deliver a heady, shreddy, riff-tastic performance.

But, hey, don't take our word for it. Fire up "Glowing Grey," from Sacri Monti, below:

SACRI MONTI is Brenden Dellar (Guitar), Dylan Donavon (Guitar), Anthony Meier (Bass), Evan Wenskay (Organ, Synth, Echoplex) and Thomas Dibenedetto (Drums).