Richard Lloyd: 'The Alchemical Guitarist 1 & 2: Fretboard Secrets Unlocked' DVD Combo Pack

The Alchemical Guitarist 1 & 2: Fretboard Secrets Unlocked presents 24 of the best instructional videos and accompanying columns from former Guitar World columnist Richard Lloyd.

In this insightful instructional DVD, Lloyd gives viewers a new and comprehensive way to understand the fretboard, one that unlocks the mysteries that so often confuse and frustrate guitarists, whether they are beginners or advanced players.

One of Guitar World's most popular instructors, Lloyd delivers more insights to help players understand the fretboard in a clear pattern-based method. He presents lessons on topics that include hexatonic blues scales, emphasizing minor thirds in pentatonic patterns, the cycle of fourths and fifths, and much more. With more than four hours of lessons, The Alchemical Guitarist 1 & 2 Combo Pack will give you the power to transform your guitar playing into pure gold!

The Alchemical Guitarist 1 & 2--Fretboard Secrets Unlocked DVDs are a Guitar World Online Store EXCLUSIVE!

The Alchemical Guitarist 1 & 2 lessons include:

Magic Circles: The cycle of fourths and fifths

Skeleton Key: Unlocking the modes with the mystical major-scale diagram

Call Me: Two telephone numbers and an introduction to vertical knowledge

Five Chords & the Truth: The five-chord cycle

The Dark Stuff: The modes in order of descending brightness

The 48-Step Program: The modal step-down practice method

Box Cutters: Breaking free with pentatonic trees

Diagonal Diatonics: Another way out of the boxes

Back in the Box: Positional play and the pentatonic boxes

Minor Issues: Emphasizing minor thirds in and out of the boxes

Opening Your Third Eye: Three maps for moving in and out of the boxes

The Hexatonic Blues Scale: Inviting the devil back to the party

Expanding Your Palette: Playing walking bass on the guitar

Riding Satan's Tritone: How the devil's interval makes all things possible

Stacked Thirds: Chord qualities and vertical strength

An Alchemy of Sweet Patterns: Working with diatonic thirds, sixths and 10ths

Triad Archipelagoes: Modular routing up the fretboard

Open Access: Double pull-offs and hammer-ons in open position

The Single-String Magesterium: Learning scale patterns one string at a time

Getting into Shapes: The secret behind the circle of fourths/fifths progressions

Advantage Position: Intervals, pedaling and chord arpeggios in positional play

The War on Error: Using pentatonic bends to make your playing mistake free

Anchor Steam: Gaining chord powers with "finger anchors"

Triple Play: A study in triad inversions

The Alchemical Guitarist: Fretboard Secrets Unlocked DVD Combo is a Guitar World Online Store EXCLUSIVE. You won't find this product anywhere else! It's available now at the Guitar World Online Store.