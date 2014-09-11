Shaman's Harvest Premiere "Dangerous" Lyric Video

Jefferson City, Missouri rockers Shaman's Harvest have just premiered a lyric video for their new cut, "Dangerous." The track appears on their forthcoming full-length Smokin' Hearts & Broken Guns, which is due out on September 16.

Shaman's Harvest are Matt Fisher (bass), Josh Hamler (rhythm guitar), Nathan Hunt (vocals) and Derrick Shipp (lead guitar).

Check out "Dangerous," below:

More about Shaman's Harvest:

Shaman's Harvest achieved significant success with their independently released Shine album, which featured "Dragonfly." The song rose to number #16 on Billboard's Active Rock chart and #9 at Heritage Rock, selling over 150,000 singles and tens of thousands of albums. To date, the video has been viewed 2.3 million times on YouTube. Additionally, the composition was featured on the soundtrack of the major motion picture Legendary. In 2010, Shaman's Harvest recorded "Broken Dreams" for the WWE as the theme song for wrestler Drew McIntyre, and cut "End of Days" as the entrance track for Wade Barrett and The Corre.

As they began recording Smokin' Hearts & Broken Guns, singer Hunt was diagnosed with throat cancer. He reveals, "I immersed myself in this record, committed to not missing a day. I didn't know if it was gonna be my last record so it was treatment, then studio, then some days back for more treatment. Everyone deals with cancer differently. There was a period I felt alone and a couple tracks speak to that directly and other times I felt overwhelming love for my mates and people who were there for me. I was lucky enough to be recording during it and it's all there."

Quote from the front man Nathan Hunt on Missouri:

“Living in Missouri is awesome. There's a beauty in the grit of us Midwesterners. We work hard, make babies, drink too damn much, and we're not afraid to rebuild and start over when we get God-smacked. We have an art community all our own, inspired by wind in the wheat fields, and summer morning haze off the rivers and streams. If shit is broke we either fix it ourselves, or put it up on blocks for yard art."

Quote from Hunt on the repertoire:

"Whether they're driving down the highway, at work, or doin' the nasty, these songs should be the soundtrack. I think people will accept the diversity from song to song whether it's a riff rock vibe like 'Here It Comes' or it's a darker, emotional anthem such as 'Ten Million Voices' without categorizing Shaman's."

Quote from Mascot Label Group North America President Ron Burman - "Nathan Hunt is an amazing, powerful vocalist and the band write universally appealing songs that rock! I’ve been a fan of Shaman’s Harvest for a few years now and I'm very excited to be working with them."

Tour Dates:

9/12/14 – Omaha, NE – Shamrocks Pub & Grill (outdoors)

9/20/14 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues (w/ Theory of a Deadman)

9/21/14 – Houston, TX – House of Blues (w/ Theory of a Deadman)

10/18/14 – Springfield, MO – Ramada Oasis Convention Center (Q 102)