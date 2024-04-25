“I instinctively dislike ‘try hard’ musicians. I pretty much learned my bass rudiments from Led Zeppelin II”: Why Squarepusher is an artist in a vast left-field league of his own

By Brian Fox
( Bass Player )
published

You may or may not know Squarepusher (aka Tom Jenkinson), but chances are he doesn’t care to know you

Squarepusher performs a one off show on stage at Rescue Rooms on March 29, 2013 in Nottingham, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's nothing personal – the uncompromising bassist/programmer known by a select few as Tom Jenkinson is just cautious. After all, your particular musical notions might unduly alter his current creative trajectory. That an artist with such a clear vision is wary of outside influence is just one of many paradoxes surrounding Squarepusher. 

His mish-mash of bebop, electronica, and avant-garde is some of the most challenging music out there. Amid an onslaught of electronic bleeps and breakbeats, bass solos blow by so quickly you barely have the chance to glean their rhyme or reason, but catch a few of Jenkinson's bop-flavored melodic flourishes, and you'll realize he is one of the bass world's brightest talents, and he certainly has a story to tell. Problem is, he doesn't really care to share. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Brian Fox