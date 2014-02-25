Steve Vai "Vai360" App Release

Steve Vai brings you an interactive experience with the release of Vai360° (iOS) app. Within the Vai360°, you can view three songs captured using Mativision® multi-camera 360° video technology from Vai’s recent show at the Hammersmith Apollo. You can direct the show by manipulating Mativision’s multi-camera iOS player, seamlessly choosing to watch from among six different cameras. You are able to rotate camera angles, use the device’s built-in gyroscope or simply switch to “auto pilot” choosing to enjoy the show without interaction.

You may also virtually tour Vai’s studio, Harmony Hut, using the same technology as during the concert, guided by Vai himself. Vai360° App also includes continually updated photos of Vai’s guitars, picks and equipment news as well as biography, discography, photos and tour information.

Available on the Appstore: https://itunes.apple.com