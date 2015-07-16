Street Musicians Play Handmade Broom Guitar and Shovel Bass — Video

Below, check out a new video of two street musicians performing with homemade guitars. One guy made a guitar out of a broom. The other guy built a bass out of a shovel.

Here's the info (with a bit of grammar/translation assistance) that was posted with the clip:

"On the corner of Vienna street (Karlsplatz); the young artist was busy playing with handmade guitars; very strange but interesting and creative. I stood with the people to listen and enjoyed it. We were happy to help them out financially."

Enjoy!