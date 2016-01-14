Play Every Song from Red Hot Chili Peppers' 'I'm With You'

Learn to play every song from the Red Hot Chili Peppers' latest studio album, the Grammy-nominated I'm with You.
Josh Klinghoffer's distinctive guitar sound has taken the Peppers in an exciting new direction. Here is every delightfully textured, nuanced note from their triumphant 2011 CD transcribed with tab!
It's available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $22.99.
Songs include:
- The Adventures of Rain Dance Maggie
- Annie Wants a Baby
- Brendan's Death Song
- Dance, Dance, Dance
- Did I Let You Know
- Ethiopia
- Even You Brutus?
- Factory of Faith
- Goodbye Hooray
- Happiness Loves Company
- Look Around
- Meet Me at the Corner
- Monarchy of Roses
- Police Station