“I was trying to be Dave Navarro or Vito Bratta – those moments where you go into the spotlight with wind blowing”: Terry Corso on how he finally fused ’80s shred with nu metal for Alien Ant Farm’s surprising comeback

By
published

Writing shreddiest record yet, Mantras, was like a debut album experience for Corso. He reveals why he’s reveling in building his own guitars, loves surprising audiences with Strandbergs, and the guitar lessons he learned from Stone Temple Pilots’ DeLeo brothers

Alien Ant Farm's Terry Corso
(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s almost a decade since Alien Ant Farm last released a record. That’s allowed for what guitarist Terry Corso calls a “hard reset” before their sixth album, Mantras – which delivers a slew of nu metal swagger, funk and reggae vivacity along with progressive adventurism.

“They say you have your whole life to write your first record, but three months to write your second.” Corso says. “I feel like we got to write a second first record. Whether it was having kids, losing family members, illness or people getting sober, we got extra time to pour ourselves into this album and get back to who we are.” 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.