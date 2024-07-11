“Mick Ronson was the guitarist prior to me. He was one of my heroes, so when I joined that band I had some pretty big shoes to fill”: The Fixx’s Jamie West-Oram on his journey from distorted rocker to new wave guitar hero – and why he's big on Suhr

By
published

West-Oram's guitar tone is reference for a whole generation. Here we discusses its evolution from mono to stereo, and the songwriting approach behind his new solo album, Skeleton Key

Jamie West-Oram onstage playing a green Stratocaster
(Image credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Four decades ago, the British new wave band the Fixx were having their moment in the sun. Hooky, slick and multi-textured hits such as Red Skies, Saved by Zero, Stand or Fall, One Thing Leads to Another and Deeper and Deeper turned the group into radio and MTV darlings.

By the degree that success in the music industry is measured (platinum sales for 1983’s Reach the Beach and gold for its 1984 follow-up, Phantoms), it appeared as if the Fixx had it all nailed down.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Joe Bosso
Joe Bosso

Joe is a freelance journalist who has, over the past few decades, interviewed hundreds of guitarists for Guitar World, Guitar Player, MusicRadar and Classic Rock. He is also a former editor of Guitar World, contributing writer for Guitar Aficionado and VP of A&R for Island Records. He’s an enthusiastic guitarist, but he’s nowhere near the likes of the people he interviews. Surprisingly, his skills are more suited to the drums. If you need a drummer for your Beatles tribute band, look him up.