The Top 10 Concept Albums of All Time

Rock music went to college in the Sixties. First it started pilfering from classical music and theater. Then someone had the psychedelic-induced idea to carry a single story over an entire album, just like in opera.
And thus the genie was unleashed: the concept record, simultaneously emblematic of rock at its most ambitious and its most pompous.
Some damn musicologist determined these to be the best examples of this form.
Image 1 of 10
Image 2 of 10
Image 3 of 10
Image 4 of 10
Image 5 of 10
Image 6 of 10
Image 7 of 10
Image 8 of 10
Image 9 of 10
Image 10 of 10