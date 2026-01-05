“Everybody looks at him as Mr. Tap and Mr. Shred. That’s just a flavor of what he did”: Wolfgang Van Halen on one the most overlooked and underrated aspects of Eddie’s playing
Eddie Van Halen’s talents reshaped the guitar scene in the 1980s, but his son says there’s far more to his craft than tapping
Wolfgang Van Halen has reiterated his claim that too many guitarists are unable to look past the flashy aspects of his dad’s playing, highlighting another facet of his virtuosity that doesn’t get enough recognition.
On a new episode of the Cody Tucker Show, Wolfgang champions a rather different aspect of his dad’s musicality.
“I think everybody looks at him as Mr. Tap, and he’s Mr. Shred, but I think that’s just a flavor of what he did,” he explains (via Blabbermouth). “And I think it’s the fact that he was such a good songwriter and rhythm guitar player, which allowed him to be the shredder guy on top of it.
“There are plenty of people who are just great shredders, and they’re just running through scales and stuff, and that’s not as interesting,” he adds, echoing recent comment he made about the appeal of Taylor Swift's music.
Wolfgang also singles out another underrated guitarist in his book, AC'DC's lesser-championed Young brother, Malcolm.
He says, “Obviously, Angus is very in your face and dancing around, while [Malcolm] was just in the back, but I think he is the greatest rhythm guitar player in history. He just had such a grit, and he’s absolutely one of my favourites.”
In related news, Wolfgang recently spoke to Guitar World about his dad, Allan Holdsworth, and his unintentional Van Halen-isms, and explained his two distinct approaches to tapping.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.