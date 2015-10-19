Turn Your Guitar Into a Full Band with Chris Woods' 'Percussive Acoustic Guitar' Book/DVD

Turn your acoustic guitar into a full band with

Percussive Acoustic Guitar, a comprehensive book/DVD set by guitar virtuoso Chris Woods.

Providing detailed, step-by-step instruction on a variety of percussive guitar techniques, this book includes warm-ups, exercises, full pieces and practical “how-to” training that will get you slapping, tapping and enjoying your guitar like never before.

The high-definition DVD reinforces all the material in the book and features Woods himself as your personal instructor. No matter what style of music you play, Percussive Acoustic Guitar will change, enhance and progress your entire approach to the guitar!

It covers: string slapping, body percussion, tapping, harmonics, alternate tunings, standard notation and tab and more, with lots of exercises and full pieces to play!

Percussive Acoustic Guitar is available now for $19.99 at the Guitar World Online Store.