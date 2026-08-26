John Mayer’s Neural DSP plugin joins the Quad Cortex as part of biggest firmware update in company’s history

Neural DSP has rolled out Quad Cortex compatibility for John Mayer’s Archetype plugin as part of what’s been dubbed the biggest CorOS update in the company’s history.

When Mayer’s internet-breaking signature Neural DSP plugin came out last year, players (this writer included) immediately began calling for compatibility with the firm’s two QC modelers.

Now, our prayers have been answered. But Neural DSP has gone one step further, incorporating it as part of the new CorOS 4.1.0 firmware update.

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This one is a biggie. Neural DSP has also introduced Quad Cortex compatibility for a collection of other signature Archetype plugins.

That means every single current X-updated Neural DSP plugin has been added, including those belonging to Tim Henson, Misha Mansoor, John Petrucci, and Rabea Massaad.

This has been a long time coming. It’s almost hard to believe we’ve waited this long to get some of these plugins added to the QC. But, they are here at last, and with them comes a range of amps and effects that were previously unavailable on the floorboard platform.

Highlights include (but are not limited to) Mayer’s assortment of Dumble and Fender amps, Massaad’s uber-powerful synth engine, and Henson’s Multivoicer.

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The update doesn’t end there. Neural DSP has also debuted Device Presets, “one of the most significant workflow improvements ever added to the Quad Cortex”.

This adds a number of factory presets for each virtual device (read: amp, cab, drives, effects and utility block), as well as space for players to create their own. Handy for those who spend ages dialing in each block to a specific setting every time they start a new preset.

Another key workflow improvement is Dual Footswitch Assignments, which allows for secondary functions independent of the usual bypass operation. Elsewhere, eight new Virtual Devices have been introduced, such as the Crystal Delay, Glitch granular delay, Ring Modulator and more.

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“CorOS 4.1.0 represents a major milestone for the Quad Cortex ecosystem” said Francisco Cresp, Neural DSP CPO and Co-Founder. “With Plugin Compatibility now spanning every X-updated plugin in our lineup, alongside powerful new workflows like Device Presets, we’re giving musicians even more freedom to create, experiment, and move between software and hardware without compromise.”

CorOS 4.1.0 has been rolled out alongside Cortex Control 4.1.0. This also offers some workflow improvements, chief among which is Multiple Device Management for connecting multiple Quad Cortex pedals simultaneously from a single computer.

“Every CorOS release is about making Quad Cortex a more powerful creative platform,” said Douglas Castro, Neural DSP CEO and Co-Founder.

“This update is our biggest yet, not only because of the amount of new functionality we’ve added, but because it fundamentally changes how quickly musicians can build sounds, move between devices, and bring our entire plugin ecosystem into their hardware workflow.”

Visit Neural DSP to find out more.