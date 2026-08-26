Soundgarden announce live return with Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready and The Pretty Reckless’ Taylor Momsen

Soundgarden have announced their live return, recruiting Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready and The Pretty Reckless’ Taylor Momsen for a one-off performance next month.

McCready and Momsen both previously joined Soundgarden onstage last year for the band’s star-studded Hall Of Fame induction ceremony.

Now, they are set to reunite with the grunge legends to perform the halftime show at the Seattle Seahawks’ NFC West season opener at Liumen Field against the New England Patriots – a rematch of Super Bowl LX.

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The band have performed only a handful of times since guitarist/vocalist Chris Cornell died in 2017. Recently, it was confirmed one last Soundgarden album is on the way. It’s set to feature material they began writing before Cornell’s death.

The show on September 10 will be their fifth since Cornell’s death. A performance at the I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell show in 2019 was followed by appearances at the Taylor Hawkins tribute show, a charity show with Duff McKagan in 2024, and the Hall Of Fame showing last November.

The double-hire sees Cornell’s duties split between two musicians, notably reuniting the lineup that delivered an impassioned Rusty Cage at the Hall Of Fame.

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News of the show has excited most of the fanbase, with many pointing to that Rusty Cage performance as proof.

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Meanwhile, Kim Thayil has recentlybeen talking about Soundgarden’s legacy and Chris Cornell’s unfinished tapes.