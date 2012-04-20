Bare Knuckle Pickups Introduces Black Hawk Humbucker

Designed in response to players’ demands for a pickup that embodied the transparency and output of an active, with the character and wide dynamic control of a passive, Bare Knuckle has launched the Black Hawk humbucker.

Each coil of the humbucker has a pair of annealed nickel-plated steel blades for even transfer of magnetism toward the strings to guarantee perfect string-to-string balance across the width of the pickup.

As per all Bare Knuckles, the coils are scatter-wound by hand and then powered by a trio of custom calibrated magnets. This combination of coil design, winding technique and magnets ensure the Black Hawk humbuckers remain extremely reactive to pick dynamics and responsive to subtle changes of the volume pot.

A radical pickup with an almost Art Deco look, the Black Hawk creates a vast palette of contemporary tones suitable for playing styles as varied as fusion through to extreme metal.

Available in 6- and 7-string format and suitable for all solid-body and semi-acoustic guitars.

For more about Bare Knuckle Pickups, visit their official website.