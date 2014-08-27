BeatBuddy, "First Guitar Pedal Drum Machine" — Demo Video

Below, check out a demo (and informational) video about the BeatBuddy — "the first guitar pedal drum machine."

From the company:

BeatBuddy was invented out of frustration at not being able to find a drum machine that enabled hands-free live control of a beat.

Other drum machines were either complicated table-top devices that are difficult, if not impossible, to control while jamming or are loopers that grant no control of a single repetitive beat loop — no fills, no rhythm changes, no accent hits, no tap tempo, no pause/unpause feature, and of course no computer interface.

With detailed input from the musician community, the BeatBuddy was designed to be the perfect solution to this frustration: The power of a drum machine with the simplicity of a pedal.

For more information, visit myBeatBuddy.com.