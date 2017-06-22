Blue Microphones Featured on HBO’s ‘Silicon Valley’

Blue Microphones recently had the privilege of appearing on an episode of the hit HBO series, Silicon Valley.

The company was invited to set up their NAMM/CES booth for the episode’s “Hooli-Con” tradeshow and exhibit alongside several other major consumer electronics brands.

“As huge fans of the series, we were thrilled when we got invited to participate in the episode. We had a great time exhibiting at ‘Hooli-con’ and meeting the exceptional crew and cast,” said Adam Castillo, VP of Marketing at Blue. “A few Blue employees even got to be extras in some of the scenes, which was really fun.”

The Blue booth can be seen throughout episode nine of season four of Silicon Valley, which originally aired on June 18.

Silicon Valley is an American comedy television series created by Mike Judge, John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky. The series focuses on six young men who founded a startup company in Silicon Valley. The series premiered on April 6, 2014 on HBO and is currently airing its fourth season.

For more on Blue Microphones, visit bluemic.com.