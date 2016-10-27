Boss Announces CP-1X Compressor Pedal

(Image credit: Boss)

Boss has announced the CP-1X Compressor, a next-generation guitar compressor pedal powered by Boss' Multi-Dimensional Processing (MDP) technology.

Intelligent processing analyzes the input signal in multiple dimensions in real time, providing advanced dynamics control that never colors or muddies the guitar tone. Optimized for all types of guitars, the CP-1X delivers highly musical sounds for every style of playing.

Standard stompbox compressors color and restrict the sound, and are hard to dial in for various playing styles. The multiband CP-1X eliminates these drawbacks and more, opening up a world of expressive potential. The powerful MDP engine analyzes the guitar’s many different tonal elements as the user plays, providing natural compression that intelligently follows and adapts to various techniques. With this high-tech approach, the player’s true tone always comes through, even when using aggressive settings for effect.

With every guitar or playing style, the CP-1X always produces rich, musical tone. From mellow phrases and arpeggios to heavy rhythms, fast solos, and beyond, every nuance remains detailed and defined. In addition to standard six-string electrics, the CP-1X provides exceptional results with seven- and eight-string guitars, acoustic-electrics, and other extended-range instruments that usually don’t work well with standard pedal compressors.

The CP-1X’s simple, four-knob interface allows users to get high-end results quickly and easily. When a knob is turned, numerous interlocked parameters are adjusted under the hood, providing dynamics control and tone shaping ability previously attainable only with sophisticated studio processing.

The CP-1X features pro-level 18-volt input circuitry that provides ample headroom for the hottest guitar pickups, ensuring top performance with any instrument. A 16-segment gain reduction indicator clearly displays the compression amount, allowing the user to see how the compressor is working.To learn more about the CP-1X Compressor, visit boss.info/us.