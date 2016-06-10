Boss Introduces New Guitar Accessories Lineup

Boss has announced a new line of music accessories, which will be available through authroized Boss dealers.

The initial launch introduces more than 60 different Boss-branded products for guitarists, bassists, and other musicians. The assortment includes instrument and speaker cables, picks, straps, and instrument care products, with many additional items yet to come. The new line is Boss’ first expanded foray into the world of music accessories.

Professional Instrument and Speaker Cables: Boss cables deliver quality performance for guitar, bass, and other musical applications on stage and in the studio, transmitting signal without contamination or interference. The cables contain oxygen-free copper core wire while connectors with 24K gold-plated contacts and are backed by a lifetime guarantee.

Picks: Boss premium picks are manufactured for great feel and playability. Made for all styles of music, the picks feature polished edges that provide easy control and consistent tone. The picks come in bags of 12 or 72, and are offered in American celluloid and Delrin materials. The celluloid picks are available in many different colors, including Abalone, Mosaic, Shell, Black, and Camo.

Instrument Straps: Boss instrument straps are designed to handle guitars, basses, and other instruments with comfort. Select American leather offers a soft feel and durability for a lifetime of use. The straps are available in a number of different designs and widths to suit the style and comfort needs of all types of players.

Additional Accessories and Lifestyle Gear: The Boss accessories lineup also includes care kits for keeping guitars, basses, and Boss gear in top shape. A premium barstool with the distinctive Boss logo is available as well, allowing musicians to make their favorite gear brand part of the décor in their living space, studio, or workshop.

To learn more about the new BOSS accessories lineup, visit BossUS.com.