“A huge shake-up in the amp modeler market”: These are the gear releases that have caught my eye this week – and the ones you might have missed

Hello, and welcome to Guitar World’s sparkly new weekly gear round-up, which will serve as your one-stop-shop for keeping up to date with what’s been happening in the big wide world of guitar gear over the past seven days.

From new electric guitars to amp modeler updates, the guitar industry is never short of fresh releases, and it can sometimes be hard to stay afloat of every new launch that may be of interest to you.

To make things a little easier, we’ve put together an essential must-read gear guide that will cover everything from major releases to boutique drops, and everything in between.

At first glance, it’s been a big week for pedal launches, as well as limited edition guitars, but the biggest headline from the past seven days no doubt comes from Neural DSP, which debuted the first update for its Nano Cortex.

Without beating around the bush, it’s a huge move in the world of amp modelers, and as will be made clear a little later on, it’s shaping up to be a game-changing development in the market. Kemper, IK Multimedia will no doubt be watching…

Neural DSP NanOS 2.0.0

When the Neural DSP Nano Cortex came out, many players – this writer included – showered it with praise, but there were a few flaws that prevented it from truly becoming the perfect compact all-in-one amp modeler and IR loader solution. Those flaws included a highly restrictive set of effects to choose from, the complete absence of overdrives, and a frustratingly fixed signal chain.

All of those issues, though, have now been addressed thanks to a free NanOS 2.0.0 update that adds 47 effects and utilities to the mix – including overdrives, reverbs, modulations, delays, EQs, compressors, wahs and more – with greater flexibility over the signal chain also now possible.

Not only does this update vastly expand the usability and appeal of the Nano Cortex to players, but it comfortably positions it now as arguably the best compact amp modeler currently available.

The TONEX proves to be an infinitely popular option for players, and Kemper is also still a key player (even though its own upgrades come with a price tag), but I expect the NanOS2.0.0 to shake up the status quo.

Heck, even before the update, I was convinced the Nano Cortex, for all its faults, couldn’t be beat (I’ve toured with it a healthy amount this year already, having previously dabbled with the HX Stomp) but now I am totally sold.

Judging by the noise online, NanOS 2.0.0 has left an impression on players, who are quite clearly becoming more receptive to the Nano Cortex platform as a result of the update. We wonder how the competition will respond…

Martin Biosphere 2025

Another year, another Earth Day, which means another Biosphere acoustic guitar from Martin. For 2025, Martin has paid tribute to the Arctic with a Robert Goetzl-painted build that depicts two polar bears in front of a melting ice cap – a stark visualization of what's at stake.

Its eco-conscious message is further reflected in the spec sheet, which features a bevy of FSC-certified woods that sees Martin double down on its dedicated to responsible material sourcing. This would have been perfect when Snow Patrol tracked Songs for Polarbears...

Gibson Serj Tankian Foundations Les Paul

To celebrate the release of his Foundations EP, Serj Tankian has partnered with Gibson for the appropriately named Foundations Les Paul – but it's not quite as straightforward as that.

See, this isn't just a guitar release – with the Foundations Les Paul comes as part of a fully fledged "guitar and tour experience package", which includes a bunch of signed memorabilia and VIP tickets to a System Of A Down concert.

Only 25 packages will be made, and if you're interested in a price, you'll have to contact the Gibson Garage in Nashville, because that's the only place you'll be able to bag one from.

Thermion Powerbolt Series

There is no shortage of pedal lineups that look to bring famed effects to the masses through affordable, no-nonsense means, and while such launches can sometimes lead to a bit of gear fatigue, the Thermion series from Spanish builder Thermion looks like a worthy entry to the market.

One of the first pedals – the PowerVibe – is most likely inspired by the Uni-Vibe, with plenty more in the offering. At €125 (approx. $140) they're reasonably priced, "built like tanks", and have been crafted with gigging and casual guitarists in mind.

Darkglass Anagram

Anagram - YouTube Watch On

The future of bass reimagined? That's exactly what the new Darkglass Anagram is claiming to be. In fact, this gadget is also claiming to be "rewriting the boundaries of bass", and will encourage you to rethink everything you think you know about shaping your tone.

Just how is Darkglass hoping to achieve all that with its newest release, you ask? Well, the Anagram is a high-tech touchscreen multi-effects pedal optimized for bass players and packs a six-core DSP architecture that promises top notch performance.

Thanks to its clever machinery, it can accommodate complex and large signal paths – 24 simultaneous effects blocks can be used – and there's a bevy of connectivity options for wider rig integration.

There's also cab IRs, amp models, and a bunch of essential tools – looper and tuner included – making this quite possibly the new bass multi-effects pedal to beat.

Fortin Meshuggah

Introducing the Meshuggah Preamp/Distortion Pedal - YouTube Watch On

If you've ever wanted "the roaring intensity of Meshuggah's live performance echoing through your rig", then you are in luck, because on Tuesday Fortin released a pedal that promises to do exactly that.

At $349, the Meshuggah Pre-Amp/Distortion pedal offers the tonal power and sonic precision of the legendary metal act, with two separate channel voices and a stack of controls to help players dial it in.

Solar Type VAR

What's more metal than a V? Why, an asymmetric V, of course – and now Solar has opted to build on the successes of its Type V and Type X families by launching the even-more-angular Type VAR range.

Not so subtly labelled "the sickest f**kin V ever", the VAR model carries more than a whiff of ESP and Jackson energy about it, with a larger upper point that accentuates the off-balance design. It also has a neat non-reverse headstock, and arrives in a suite of tasty colors. A worthy addition to the Solar collection indeed.

ENGL Fireball IR Pedal

The Engl Fireball is one of metal and heavy music's most heard and acclaimed amps, and in a move that looks to package that sought-after sonic spirit into a pedalboard-friendly format, the firm has unveiled the Fireball IR pedal.

The "revolutionary" two-channel preamp pedal has all the tone-tweaking parameters you'd expect, but throws in the added benefit of IRs through its USB-C jack

It's almost a compact take on the tech Friedman used for its own IR-loaded pedal amps, and because of its tiny dimensions – and the source material it is emulating – we don't doubt this will prove to be a hit.

EVH Wolfgang WG Standard T.O.M.

We were promised it back at NAMM, but now the EVH Wolfgang Standard T.O.M. – a sub-$700 Wolfgang that radically shakes up model's time-tested spec sheet – has officially arrived.

Swapping the Floyd Rose tremolo that has been a mainstay of the lineup for a more humble stopbar design, the Standard T.O.M. sees EVH deliver on its promise for hardtail guitars, increasing its appeal and accessibility to a wider pool of players.

Not only that, it marks a bold new direction for the firm. Expect more hardtail EVH models to come...