A Bright Spark: The TC Electronic Spark Booster

The Spark Booster is the latest addition to TC Electronic’s compact pedal series.

Based on TC Electronic’s legendary Booster + Line Driver & Distortion stompbox, the Spark Booster features 26 dB of boost, an active EQ consisting of a Bass knob and a Treble knob that provide precise tonal shaping for an extended range of lows and top-end shimmer, a Gain knob that serves up saturation and compression, and a mini-toggle switch offering three settings for Fat, Clean and Mid-Boost. The Spark Booster is also true bypass for purists who demand tonal integrity.

The Spark Booster is an excellent tool whether left on to compliment your existing tone or to highlight solo sections or rhythm parts. The Bass and Treble knobs work harmoniously to cut and boost those frequencies without sounding woofy or harsh.

There is a center indent on all the knobs so you know where you’re at, and the Gain knob is great for adding compression (before 12 o’clock) or breakup (after 12 o’clock). The three tonal options on the mini-toggle add spot-on flexibility. Fat adds a great deal of heft, and Mid adds a sharpness that allows solos to really slice through.

Personally, I had it set to Clean, which really balances the overall tone and allows for the tonal shaping to come from the knobs without affecting the base tone. For a boost, it’s my new go-to. I just added it to one of my main pedal boards.

List Price: $129 | tcelectronic.com

