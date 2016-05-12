Cleartone Strings Introduces Custom Six-, Seven- and Eight-String Sets

North Hollywood-based Cleartone Strings is now offering customizable six-, seven- and eight-string sets of treated electric guitar strings—directly through its website. This move allows players to customize their own sets.

Cleartone strings, which are manufactured and treated in the company's North Hollywood factory, are known for remaining bright and lively sounding for an incredibly long time.

This marks the first time Cleartone has offered custom sets of treated strings. Cleartone Strings provide 36 percent more volume than a coated set and up to 10 percent more volume than an uncoated set, while Cleartone’s patented ToneLOCK allows the strings to sound fresh and new up to five times longer. Cleartone’s custom set builder includes strings between the following gauges: .009 to .080.

Cleartone was started by Phil Everly of the Everly Brothers; the company is now run by his son, Jason Everly.

For more information on Cleartone custom sets, visit cleartonestrings.com.