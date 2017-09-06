The Coolest Brick-and-Mortar Guitar Stores in the U.S.

Awhile ago, Guitar World traveled the country in search of some of the coolest brick-and-mortar guitar stores every player should visit at least once.

Below, we pick the guitar-obsessed brains of some of the primary figures behind these landmark establishments.

18969 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana, CA 91356

Established: 1975

No visit to Southern California would be complete without a visit to Norman’s. This shop is a guitar lover’s dream—if you’re looking for it, you’ll find it here. And not only does it boast an amazing guitar collection, it is also the final resting place of the 18-inch Stonehenge stage prop from Spinal Tap.

Instruments currently in stock

Norman Harris, Owner: Approximately 2000, both in the shop and in our warehouse.

Coolest instrument currently in the shop

I’d say either a mint 1960 Les Paul Standard, a beautiful 1955 Stratocaster, a 1929 Martin 000-45 or a Stromberg Master 400.

Favorite instrument you ever sold

We recently sold Joe Bonamassa a 1958 Korina Flying V and that’s just one of the favorites. We have dot neck ES-335s including a blonde one, and three pre-war Gibson Rosewood J-200s.

Highest price paid for a guitar in the shop

All I will say is that it was well in the six figures.

Biggest pet peeve as a shop owner

Not knowing whether I am happier buying a guitar or selling one.

Favorite celebrity encounter

I helped George Harrison get back his cherished red Les Paul known as “Lucy.” The whole story is in my new book, Confessions of a Vintage Guitar Dealer.

One fact everyone should know about Norman’s

That we are happy to let people play our guitars. Some stores don’t let customers try out instruments, but we do.

Best advice for a customer

Don’t ever buy a guitar that is just for investment—enjoying playing the instrument is 90 percent of the fun.

461 Broome St., New York, NY 10013

Established: Since 1978; current location since 2009

Rudy’s Music is an iconic New York guitar institution and was part of the city’s legendary “Music Row” in the Seventies. Now located in the heart of New York’s Soho neighborhood, Rudy’s Broome Street shop is worthy of their almost 40-year legacy. Their vast array of guitars is awe-inspiring, boasting a world-class archtop collection that is unmatched.

Instruments currently in stock

Rudy Pensa, Owner: Around 500.

Coolest instrument currently in the shop

A ’54 Fender Strat.

Favorite instrument you ever had in stock

Perhaps the 1962 Fender Jazzmaster that we acquired as having belonged to Jimi Hendrix when he played with the Isley Brothers. We matched cigarette burns and other markings on the guitar to ones in photos of Jimi, and it was a righty guitar that was clearly played as a lefty. There was no way to officially confirm the history, but after extensive research and feedback from a lot of other reputable people who I showed it to through the years, I was convinced that it was, indeed, Jimi’s guitar.

Most sought-after instrument by customers

It varies depending on trends, but overall it would be the Fender Stratocaster.

Biggest pet peeve as a shop owner

The fact that I actually have to sell these beautiful guitars! Many times I’m sad when I have to turn these amazing instruments over to a new owner. Wish I could keep them all.

Favorite celebrity encounter

Mark Knopfler. In 1980, driving to our store, my wife and I blasted the radio when our favorite song “Sultans of Swing” was playing. We loved how amazing and different the lead guitarist was. The first person to walk into our store that day was none other than Mark Knopfler himself! A friendship was formed between us that has lasted to this day.

Strangest request from a customer.

We received a call asking us if we would be willing to close our store in the middle of the day so that the wife of a foreign head of state could come in to buy a guitar. We obliged and shortly thereafter several limousines pulled up out front with their country’s flag flying in the wind on each of them. She emerged from her limo, flanked by bodyguards, and came in to our store to buy a guitar.Most common song people play when trying guitars

We hear a lot of John Mayer on both the acoustics and the electrics. The favorites tend to be “Gravity,” “Heart of Life” and “Stop This Train.”

Best advice for a customer

Touch it, feel it, play it! There’s nothing like walking into a guitar store and having a particular instrument speak to you. It’s important to be able to have that connection, which can only happen when you get up close and personal with the guitar.

2120 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204

Established: January 2, 1970

George Gruhn’s namesake shop has set the bar as a true must-see guitar shop. Located in the heart of Nashville’s legendary Music City, the shop is a first-class experience all around.

Instruments currently in stock

George Gruhn, Owner: Today’s approximate count is 475 acoustic guitars, 250 electric guitars, 50 basses, 100 banjos, 100 mandolins, 35 resonator guitars, 25 ukuleles and 50 amps and miscellaneous instruments.

Coolest instrument currently in the shop

The instruments getting the most attention are the left-handed blackguard 1954 Fender Telecaster, 1955 Gretsch White Falcon, Lloyd Loar signed 1924 Gibson F-5 mandolin and several pre-war Martin style 45 guitars including a 1940 D-45. I continue to have a keen interest in pre-war Martin D-45 guitars and I have seen many of the 91 D-45 guitars Martin made between 1933–’42.

Highest price paid for a guitar in the shop

Maybelle Carter’s Gibson L-5, which brought in $575,000 and is now on display at the Country Music Hall of Fame.

One fact everyone should know about Gruhn Guitars

Although I opened the shop in 1970 and it’s my name on the side of the building, each and every one of the 25 employees at Gruhn Guitars can do their jobs far better than I could (though none can do my job better than me) and each person here has knowledge and skills that are absolutely critical to the vitality of the business.

Strangest request from a customer

We are continually baffled by customers who seem oblivious to the importance of preserving the integrity of vintage instruments. In the past week, a visitor to the shop inquired about taking a sander to the original finish on the back of a Fifties Gretsch because it “felt too rough,” and we received a call about routing a ’59 Melody Maker for humbuckers. Why anyone would want to do some of the terrible things we’ve seen, heard about, or that have been suggested confounds each and every one of us at the shop.

Best advice for a customer

Collecting instruments can be incredibly fun and interesting, but if you’re seeking one to play that will inspire you, pick the guitar that feels alive and responsive and makes you feel like you’ve already known each other for years.

3316 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60657

Established: 1990

Fitting for a city rooted in guitar history, CME is a living cathedral to all things guitar. You’ll be hard pressed to beat—or even match—the selection of new and vintage guitars found in this shop.

Instruments currently in stock

Around 2000.

Coolest instrument currently in the shop

This 1959 hardtail Strat that recently came in. It is ridiculous!

Favorite instrument you ever sold

A super clean, original-owner 1957 Gibson Les Paul Goldtop…I never should have sold it.

Most sought-after instrument by customers

Bursts and pre-war Martins are still the most asked about/sought-after guitars we deal in.

One fact everyone should know about Chicago Music Exchange

We are a vintage guitar shop first and foremost: some of the coolest vintage guitars on the planet have passed through our doors.

Strangest request from a customer

That might be a good question for our repair shop, in which they’d probably say scalloping frets on a valuable vintage guitar. We won’t name names, but it was beyond strange!

Most common song people play when trying guitars

We literally hear every riff in the book, from the good to the bad. We only ask that if you’re going to play “Stairway” or “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” just play it right.

1100 N. Washington Ave, Lansing, MI 48906

Established: July 5, 1972

Elderly remains at the top of many touring musicians’ and guitar fanatics’ bucket lists—and for good reason. Stan Werbin’s 40-plus-year-old shop is legendary for its rare (and seemingly endless) inventory, awesome staff and great spaces to play. This family-owned and operated business prides itself on knowing everything there is to know about their instruments, making it easy to understand why many consider Elderly one of the finest shops on the planet.

Instruments currently in stock

Stan Werbin, Owner: 4000 new, 1300 used/vintage.

Coolest instrument currently in the shop

Either a 1924 Gibson F-5 Lloyd Loar or a 1936 Martin 000-45.

Favorite instrument you ever sold

A couple of memorable ones would be a Prairie State 19” lower bout Super Jumbo (c. 1938) flattop guitar that we sold in 1998 to a well known musician/collector, and a 1933 Gibson RB-Granada resonator five-string banjo, original five-string neck, flathead tone ring, one-piece flange, owned and played since 1934 by Thirties country music superstar Wade Mainer that we sold in 2010.

Highest price paid for a guitar in the shop

A 1959 Les Paul Standard burst for $265,000.

Favorite celebrity encounter

Perhaps the most fun was when Lyle Lovett and much of his band stopped in, played lots of old guitars and invited everyone who worked in the shop to his concert that night.

254 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul, MN 55105

Established: 1989

No conversation about guitar shops is complete without someone mentioning Willie’s. Everything about the shop is super cool—the selection, the staff, the energy. This St. Paul shop makes the Twin Cities proud. And you never know who might stop by and plug in next to you.

Instruments currently in stock

Nate Westgor, Owner: Willie’s tend to be picky, even with cheap stuff, but I bet we have 600 guitars including mandos and ukuleles.

Coolest instrument currently in the shop

At the moment it’s my late Twenties Martin 5K Abalone trimmed Tenor Uke, which we are using for a photo shoot. It was bought at a garage sale long ago for $4.00—today it’s worth thirty grand.

Favorite instrument you ever sold

There have been so many, like a 1958 Flying V, a 1964 J-200 in Ember red and about a dozen Busts including the Joe Walsh Burst. I have a 1954 Stratocaster in the store today that was used by Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones on tour last year.

Biggest pet peeve as a shop owner

When I let my personal stress out on customers.

Favorite celebrity encounter

Nicolas Sarkozy, who was the president of France at the time, called to buy a gift for his famous musician wife Carla Bruni. It seems she wanted a Seventies Jazz Bass we had that was factory Walnut finish over a Sunburst finish, which was rare in the Seventies…and the family wanted it partly because they were fans of Tom Petersson of Cheap Trick, who had traded it in to us.

Strangest request from a customer

When a customer brought in a 20-year-old Les Paul he claimed was untouched by human hands. He insisted I wear fresh white gloves to inspect his guitar before we made an offer to buy it. Best advice for a customer

A better guitar will make you a better player—you will hear more detail in your playing you can then exploit. A new guitar will have new songs in it too. And lastly, we have a mirror…take the new guitar and go look, we understand.

8300 Aurora Ave N., Seattle, WA 98103

Established: 2011

What can you expect from a shop whose exterior is painted in Eddie Van Halen stripes? Everything! The Guitar Store represents Seattle right with an awesome staff and a vast selection of great guitars. With an ongoing series of in-store events and appearances by notable musicians, there is always a reason to stop in. Last year the shop hosted a monthly “build your own pedal” workshop—how cool is that?

Instruments currently in stock

James Schultz, Owner: We generally have somewhere between 600–700 new pedals, 100 used pedals, 400 or so guitars, 40 basses, about 100 amps, 40 Ukes and a few banjos. We have a huge stock of instruments from great USA builders such as PRS, Fender Custom Shop, Mesa/Boogie, Breedlove, Strymon, MR Black, EHX, Earthquaker and many more in the Northwest.

Coolest instrument currently in the shop

There is a 1965 Red Mosrite Joe Maphis double neck with a matching headstock that came in from Norway. The shipping label just said “Seattle Guitar James” on it. After going missing for a few weeks once clearing customs it showed up here one day. As if I’m the only guy named James in Seattle who plays guitar. We saved the box.

Favorite instrument that ever came through the shop

Easy: an Asher T Deluxe Candy Apple Red with a bound body. It’s at my house and will never be sold. Giant v maple neck and as many sounds as I would ever want. It fits me perfectly. Some things you just do not let get away.

Most sought-after instrument by customers

We cannot keep a Halcyon guitar in stock. Ed Bond is an amazing acoustic luthier out of Vancouver. The guitars we get from him are all custom built for the store and usually sell within a week of showing up. Even green they are the most open and lively instruments at probably too low of a price point.

Biggest pet peeve as a shop owner

Forums. So many people come in and think they have to look at a forum to make up their mind on the sound of a product—especially pedals—instead of just trusting themselves. I post on forums myself and most of what I say is subjective. You are in a physical store; go in one of our isolation rooms and play away.

Favorite celebrity encounter

In 2012 I got a call from Ken Haas at Reverend Guitars asking if we could do an impromptu clinic with Pete Anderson because the venue Pete was supposed to play had suddenly closed. When he showed up he had a broken headstock from a stage accident in Portland the night before. We glued it back together and he played an unannounced show at the store with the guitar that night. He played in the shop the next year when on tour and has us listed as an employer on his Facebook page. I wonder if I need to get him a W-2?

One fact everyone should know about the Guitar Store

The Guitar Store is like the movie Barbershop for guitarists. All the world’s problems are solved here every day. Many stories are told and camaraderie shared. Come in, pull up a stool, grab a guitar and join us. We suggest you show up every two weeks and plan to stay for an hour just to keep yourself inspired.

Most common song people play when trying guitars

Living Colour’s “Cult of Personality.” How do all these kids know it? I don’t care though, it is a great opening riff.

Best advice for a customer

Pick it up and play it! Trust your instincts. The best guitar in the store is the one you pick up and immediately play something you have never played before.

1305 E. Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Established: 1979

There is a reason why Pittsburgh Guitars is regularly hailed as the best that city has to offer. It’s a real shop run by real guitar players with real experience and real chops. An added bonus is that they’ve always got the best in-store soundtrack any day of the week!

Instruments currently in stock

John Bechtold, Owner: We average around 300 instruments in stock at any given time.

Coolest instrument currently in the shop

A 1965 Gretsch Country Gentleman. It is a one-owner guitar with the original case and original receipt, and it is in perfect condition. I have an admiration for old Gretsch guitars. They typically do not stand the test of time due to binding issues, but this one is a beauty!

Favorite instrument you ever sold

We got in a 1966 Rickenbacker 360 in Fireglo that was a beauty. It was amazingly clean—like it had been under a bed for 40 or 50 years. We had it posted online and it caught the eye of one of our guitar students, a young guy who has been shopping at the store for years and has a great appreciation for cool guitars. It was love at first sight. Turns out he was coming up on his 18th birthday and graduating from high school, and we worked out a deal with him and his amazingly supportive parents, and he got the guitar! We still smile at the idea of him getting that guitar; it went to a good home.

Most expensive instrument you ever sold

One of the coolest guitars that ever passed through the shop was a left-handed 1960 Gibson Les Paul. The guitar eventually made its way into the hands of Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen and then its current owner, Paul McCartney.

Most sought-after instrument by customers

Fender Jazzmasters and Gibson SGs are hot. They have really been trending for a while; they sell as soon as we put them on the wall.

Biggest pet peeve as a shop owner

Packing peanuts! I can’t tell you how much I despise opening a box and it is loaded with packing peanuts!

Favorite celebrity encounter

Here’s one good story: Robert and Dean DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots have stopped in a number of times. One time, there was a kid in the back corner of the store playing a guitar. We were having a conversation, and Robert noticed that the kid was playing some STP riffs. His ears perked up and he was like, “Excuse me. I’ll be back in a minute.” Robert spent about 45 minutes giving that lucky kid a Stone Temple Pilots guitar lesson.

One fact everyone should know about Pittsburgh Guitars

We are a guitar store that is staffed by guitar players. Everyone who works here has played since they were young, plays in a band and gigs out. We have a passion for the instrument, and we respect the process that a player goes through to find the right guitar.

Strangest request from a customer.

“Do you guys buy fire extinguishers?” “Ummmm…no.”

Most common song people play when trying guitars

We often hear people playing “Blackbird,” “Melissa” and “Over the Hills and Far Away.” We hear a lot of classic rock riffs on electric guitars. It is kind of surprising, actually, that the younger players aren’t playing contemporary music—they’re playing a lot of the same stuff that we all played when we were learning to play.

Best advice for a customer

Support your hometown, independently owned guitar shop.

229 NW 26th St, Miami, FL 33127

Established: 2015

It’s rare to find a shop worthy of the buzz. Walt Grace Vintage is that shop. A relative newcomer, located in the amazingly cool Wynwood Arts District of Miami, Walt Grace displays classic drool-worthy guitars alongside top-of-the-line collectible cars. If you ever wanted to play a Les Paul while in the driver’s seat of a Lamborghini, this is the place for you!

Instruments currently in stock

Bill Goldstein, Owner: On the vintage side, at any given time, we have between 100–150 guitars and basses in the gallery. Additionally, we have a large selection of vintage tube amplifiers from the Forties, Fifties and Sixties.

Coolest instrument currently in the shop

We have a near-flawless 1957 three-pickup Black Beauty (Les Paul Custom) that is as close to original as we’ve seen. We also have a 1964 Sunburst Stratocaster that is a favorite of ours and everyone else who plays it. Nothing unusual or especially unique about this one, other than it being one of the best playing and sounding Strats we’ve ever had.

Favorite instrument you ever sold

Probably an extremely well-loved/worn late-1956 Les Paul Jr., that we lovingly referred to as “The ’56”. In all honesty, I secretly hoped we’d never sell it, and even placed it on the highest spot of our main wall—a spot where even I (being the tallest) could only reach standing on the top rung of our tallest ladder—if for nothing else, just to make sure that I’d have a chance to screen any new potential owner to assure their worthiness.

Highest price paid for a guitar in the shop

Since we opened our doors we’ve sold an incredible number of vintage pieces, ranging from lower priced Fifties and Sixties Harmony, Airline and Danelectros to more expensive Fifties and Sixties Gibson and Fender guitars and amps. To date, our sweet-spot seems to be in the $8,000–20,000 range, but is definitely creeping upward as the word gets out about us.

Most sought-after instrument by customers

Definitely vintage Gibsons and Fenders. Les Pauls, Strats and Teles make up the bulk of our sales, but we are seeing a rise in popularity of some of the traditionally more obscure brands such as Supro and Airline. On the amp side, our customers are big fans of vintage Valco-made amps, such as Supro, Kay and Gretsch. We also have just launched our own Walt Grace Amplification line of vintage-inspired amps that are selling better than we ever could have dreamed.

Biggest pet peeve as a shop owner

Miami isn’t exactly a mecca for collectors of vintage anything—and because of this, the most irritating thing that we hear multiple times a day is, “So wait, these guitars/cars are all…used?” When we explain to them that they are “vintage/rare and highly collectible—some, even investments,” they’ll reply, “So, like I said, they’re used.”

Favorite celebrity encounter

My personal favorite was Doug Fraser from the online series The Doug and Pat Show. I’ve spent countless hours watching Doug and Pat compare and discuss the most incredible, drool-worthy vintage guitars, amps and gear on their show, so when Doug came walking into Walt Grace Vintage I could hardly contain myself.

One fact everyone should know about Walt Grace Vintage

We are doing this because we love doing this. We are fanatically passionate about both vintage guitars and vintage cars, and after years of stolen moments to indulge our passions, we finally made it our business to make it our business! As much as we love selling our cars and guitars, we love it just as much when people come in just to hang out and talk about our shared love for these works of art.

Strangest request from a customer

The one that comes instantly to mind was a customer who asked us to open the control covers of a guitar he was about to purchase so he could inspect the wires that were used. Upon seeing the vintage wax coated, original pushback wire and original untouched solder joints, he asked if we could rewire the whole guitar with modern plastic coated wire and a new toggle switch. Of course we explained that the value of the guitar would be effected, as well as the sound, but he was unwavering in his request, and insisted that if he was going to buy the guitar, we would have to perform the work. Not saying if we did it or not, but let’s just say, I hate myself.

Most common song people play when trying guitars

On a Les Paul, I would have to say that “Whole Lotta Love” and “Heartbreaker” are tied for first. On a Strat, the old guys all play “Little Wing” or “Lenny” and the younger ones play “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room,” into “Gravity,” and then onto one of several (but the same) John Mayer songs.

Best advice for a customer

Buy the guitar that you want. If you have your heart set on a particular guitar—even if it’s just because you think it looks cool—then that’s the guitar you should buy. A guitar is a personal choice—an extension of you—and in the same way you wouldn’t let your family or friends pick your mate, you shouldn’t let them tell you which guitar to play.

539 E Main St, Bozeman, MT 59715

Established: 1970s

Located three miles from the historic Gibson Acoustic Factory, Music Villa is a rare guitar oasis. This shop overflows with personality and specializes in one-of-a-kind, limited-run and custom guitars. Their online videos, which include The Acoustic Letter and their own reality show, The Music Store, are definitely worth checking out.

Instruments currently in stock

Paul Decker, Owner: We carry about 400 acoustic and electric guitars as well as banjos, mandos, Ukes and violins.

Coolest instrument currently in the shop

Probably the Paul Reed Smith Private Stock April Guitar of the Month.

Favorite instrument you ever sold

There have been many, but I would say the Martin D-100 was probably my favorite.

Most sought-after instrument by customers

Custom-built Martin, Gibson, Taylor, PRS and Collings acoustic guitars and, of course, any old Martin and Gibson guitars.

Biggest pet peeve as a shop owner

People dragging their fingernails on the nice new shiny pick guards.

Favorite celebrity encounter

John Mayer has made a couple visits. Awesome guy.

One fact everyone should know about Music Villa

No sales tax.

Strangest request from a customer

“Do you have used harmonicas?”

Most common song people play when trying guitars

White Stripes “Seven Nation Army” is popular with the kids.

804 Main St, Louisville, CO 80027

Established: 1984Don’t be fooled by this seemingly small shop—Wildwood has an enormous inventory of exceptional guitars, perfectly matched with top-notch customer service. Known for their hands-on and collaborative style, Wildwood has a knack for pairing players with guitars that suit them best.

Instruments currently in stock

Steve Mesple, Owner: It’s such a moving target from day to day but, as of this moment, we’re pushing several thousand guitars and still growing! We still can’t believe the number of incredible instruments we have the privilege of carrying here at Wildwood.

Coolest instrument currently in the shop

We recently had some incredible vintage gear pass through our doors, including a vintage ’54 Stratocaster, a vintage ES-345, a ’61 Stratocaster and some ultra cool Danelectros.

One fact everyone should know about Wildwood Guitars

Despite our massive inventory, we’re still the same family owned and operated shop that humbly opened its doors 32 years ago. At Wildwood, we truly believe our relationship with our customers has been paramount to our success and will continue to be so well into the future. From the moment an instrument enters our shops, it’s painstakingly inspected, weighed, photographed, and set up by our fantastic techs. Every instrument we sell is photographed by serial number, allowing our customers to choose the exact instrument they’re looking for.

Strangest request from a customer

So, one of the things we do here at Wildwood is label our guitars with a blue piece of tape, indicating the serial number, weight, neck dimensions, etc. We recently discovered that one of our incredible customers in Germany actually collects these pieces of tape, almost like sentimental trophies. Well, one guitar shipped his way without this magical blue tape, and needless to say, we had to write up and mail him a new piece of tape!

Most common song people play when trying guitars

We recently had a small child, probably around five or six years old, rocking out on a vintage SG playing the main riff from AC/DC’s “Back in Black.” That’s just so special. We’ve all been there; we’ve all had that moment when we first fell in love with the instrument and to see that in this young man’s eyes was just phenomenal. So I’d say, as of right now, “Back in Black” is easily the best song to put a guitar through its paces.

Best advice for a customer

The key is to be informed. At Wildwood, we want you to know every aspect of the instrument you’re buying, from the weight, to the unique tonal profile, to the neck dimensions—we believe you should know it all. More importantly, you should be inspired to make incredible music. There’s a magic to discovering the right instrument that speaks to you. We have a saying here: “At Wildwood, it’s not just any guitar, it’s your guitar.” I think that statement really tells the story of who we are and what we believe in.

116 North Loop, Houston, TX 77008

Established: June 1994

Known for great deals and a killer selection, the world famous Fuller’s Guitar has been supporting Texas guitar enthusiasts for over 20 years. They’re a Les Paul lover’s dream!

Instruments currently in stock

Michael Fuller, Owner: Over 2000

Coolest instrument currently in the shop

An exact copy of Roy Rogers’ Gibson Super 400 built in the Montana Custom Shop by Ren Ferguson for the Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Favorite instrument you’ve ever had in the shop

A 1928 Gibson Nick Lucas which now belongs to me.

Highest price paid for a guitar in the shop

A pair of custom shop Martin guitars at $66,000.

Favorite celebrity encounter

The most wonderful gentleman Big George Foreman, who also plays guitar.

Strangest request from a customer

“Can I have some water for my goat?”

Most common song people play when trying guitars

Bon Jovi “Wanted Dead or Alive.”

Best advice for a customer

Play them all ’til the right one demands to go home with you.

Eric Feldman is the founder of Guitar Shop Tees, the monthly T-shirt club that celebrates independent guitar shops worldwide. Eric has visited an endless number of guitar shops and has built an impressive collection of guitars, memorabilia and experiences through his extensive travels.