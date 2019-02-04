D’Angelico Announces Upgraded Excel SS

D'Angelico has upgraded its Excel SS semi-hollow for 2019.

The SS now features Seymour Duncan 59 humbuckers paired with coil-tapping push/pull tone knobs, as well as split-block inlays and a gold truss rod cover, plus new finish options—including Iced Tea Burst.

The Excel SS is available with a traditional stopbar or trapeze-style Stairstep tailpiece and will retain its slim C-shape neck.

The upgraded D'Angelico Excel SS will be available this month for an MAP of $1799.99.

