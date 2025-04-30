“Vintage looks and performance at an accessible price”: Epiphone expands its high-end Inspired by Gibson Custom Collection – and introduces a key upgrade to its 1959 Les Paul Standard reissue

NEW-for-2025 Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Custom Collection — Electric Lineup Reveal - YouTube Watch On

Epiphone has expanded its Inspired by Gibson Custom Collection, adding all-new models, fresh finishes and choice upgrades to its lineup of premium, Gibson-inspired electric guitars, which promise to deliver “vintage looks and performance at an accessible price”.

First given its extensive overhaul almost a year ago to the day, the modern-era Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Custom Collection was seen as one of the firm’s most notable releases of recent years – and for good reason.

With prices for regular Epis on the rise and the boundary between high-end Epiphones and entry level Gibsons blurring, the Inspired by Gibson Custom range sought to make the divide even smaller, bringing a bevy of Gibson-approved appointments to an impressively-spec’d lineup of SGs, Les Pauls, ES models and more, that was dubbed “more authentic than ever”.

Chief among these was the open book headstock – a key feature of the Gibson aesthetic that, after making its way onto a select number of Epiphone artist models (Kirk Hammett’s Greeny leading the way), was rolled out for a standard run production line for the first time.

The flagship drop comprised a 1959 Les Paul Standard, 1959 ES-355 , Les Paul Custom, and 1963 Les Paul SG Custom. Now, Epiphone has added some more workhorse builds to the mix, unveiling a 1962 ES-335 reissue, 1960 Les Paul Special Double Cut, 1964 SG Standard with Maestro Vibrola, and a 1963 Firebird V and Firebird I.

There are also three new Les Pauls: the 1957 Les Paul Goldtop Reissue, 1960 Les Paul Standard, and another 1959 Les Paul Standard, which now arrives with an improved rosewood (rather than laurel) fingerboard.

Of the new drop, Epiphone’s Product Manager Aljon Go says, “Each iconic guitar is a tribute to Epiphone's rich history and dedication to quality. Our ‘Inspired by Gibson’ collection is all about bringing high-quality guitars based on classic Gibson designs, but at a price that won't break the bank.

“For those looking for something truly special, our newest ‘Inspired by Gibson Custom’ range offers premium models crafted in collaboration with the Gibson Custom Shop. These guitars are part of our ongoing mission to make the exceptional craftsmanship and elevated appointments of the Custom Shop more accessible to players and fans everywhere.”

To hit that brief, Epiphone has elected to reissue some of the most influential Gibson models there are. The 1959 Les Paul – a recreation of the Holy Grail LP – needs no introduction, nor does the 1957 Goldtop, which first cemented the Les Paul blueprint.

Then there is the none-more-Angus Young ’64 SG (the added Maestro Vibrola is a nice touch), as well as the ES-335, which is available in Sixties Cherry and Vintage Burst.

Owing to the ‘Inspired by Gibson Custom’ lineage, there are a number of specs that set these out from the rest of the Epi crowd.

Across the board, there are rosewood fingerboards, Gibson USA pickups, one-piece necks, vintage gloss finishes, either 60s SlimTaper or chunkier 50s rounded neck profiles and, of course, that open book headstock, which is what really sells the line.

How successful have these tweaks been? Well, Guitar World’s Daryl Robertson recently got hands-on with the Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Custom 1957 Les Paul Goldtop – and noted it was one of the best Les Pauls he’d ever played.

“I must’ve played hundreds of Les Pauls, and I can safely say this is up there with the best sounding of them,” he notes. “It even gives my own Gibson Les Paul Standard a run for its money.”

As was the case with the first launch last year, it goes without saying that these are arguably the best-looking and (unsurprisingly) the most Gibson-looking Epiphones you’ll be able to get your hands on, but that comes at a cost: on average, prices sit at $1,299, with the LP Special weighing in at $999 and the Firebird V sitting at $1,699.

Head over to Epiphone to find out more.