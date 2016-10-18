D’Angelico Guitars to Launch Strings Engineered by D’Addario

At the 2016 Summer NAMM show in Nashville, D’Angelico Guitars announced the launch of its new electric guitar strings: D’Angelico Electrozinc.

Co-designed and engineered by D’Addario, Electrozinc marks the return of the partnership between these two brands.

The story of the string begins more than 75 years ago. In 1938, John D’Angelico was already a legend known for his signature archtop guitars, while John D’Addario was a kid trying to expand the family string business. Their chance meeting would result in the invention of the world’s first modern round-wound electric guitar string, the zinc-coated Bethanized Steel.

Its sound was unrivaled in fullness, volume and brightness. Its tone would be featured on some of the greatest records of all time. But the closing of the Bethlehem Steel plant in the Sixties put an abrupt end to its production, leaving its sound unmatched for over half a century. Until now.

Today, D’Angelico and D’Addario have re-forged their storied partnership. Combining modern innovation with John D’Addario’s original designs, D’Angelico’s Electrozinc string is the truest tribute to Bethanized Steel since the original. And D’Addario’s EXP technology coats every string to maintain its classic tone even longer. Electrozinc will be available in six gauge variations, suiting players from all traditions—from hard rock to swinging jazz.

It’s another legendary string, inspired by the one that started it all. Coming fall 2016 to authorized D’Angelico dealers.

Find out more about the string sets below, or visit dangelicoguitars.com.

Electrozinc 9's (9-42): Our lightest string, Electrozinc 9's deliver maximum comfort and playability with zero sacrifice in tone.

Electrozinc 10's (10-46): Our most popular gauge, Electrozinc 10's strike the ideal balance of comfort, tension, and tone.

Electrozinc 11's (11-49): Electrozinc 11's offer thick tone and higher tension. Ideal for the player looking to dig into a bigger sound. Electrozinc Jazz 10's (10-47): With a wound G-string, Electrozinc Jazz 10's are designed for exceptional jazz tone and stability, while still prioritizing comfort.

Electrozinc Jazz 12's (12-52): Electrozinc Jazz 12's bring the thickness. With a .52 for a low-E, jazzers can chunk along with bold tension and tone.

Electrozinc Jazz 13's (13-56): Designed for maximum tension and tone, Electrozinc Jazz 13's are ideal for players who like serious resistance.