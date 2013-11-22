Demo Video: Electro-Harmonix Introduces Nano Big Muff Pi Pedal

Electro-Harmonix has introduced its new Nano Big Muff Pi pedal. Check out the demo video — featuring guitarist Bill Ruppert — below.

From EHX:

"The new Nano Big Muff Pi works and sounds identical in every way to our classic NYC Big Muff Pi. We simply shrunk it without changing its rich sustain and legendary sound.

"For more than 44 years, the Big Muff Pi has helped define the sound of rock guitar. Revered by contemporary guitarists and rock legends alike, everyone wants a piece of the Pi. Now you can have it in our time-honored classic chassis, or our new, compact nano design."

