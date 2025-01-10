“Ohio supports their own, Alaskans have expensive taste”: Reverb reveals the most popular effects pedals in each US state – and a quarter of the country favors one brand in particular

News
By
( , )
published

Further reflecting the findings from the gear marketplace’s general best-selling pedals list, one company stood out above all others

Boss RE-202
(Image credit: Future)

A few months ago, Reverb maintained tradition by announcing its best-selling effects pedals of the year – a list that seemingly identified a winner from 2024’s mini amp modeler arms race.

Now, the online gear retailer has delved deeper into the data to produce a list charting the most popular pedals in each US state.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
AlabamaBoss RV-6 Reverb
AlaskaR2R Electric Supa MKII Fuzz
ArizonaProCo RAT 2
ArkansasStrymon Timeline Delay
CaliforniaHologram Electronics Chroma Console
ColoradoBoss RC-5 Loop Station
ConnecticutBoss CE-2W Waza Craft Chorus
D.C.Electro-Harmonix Pico Deep Freeze Sound Retainer
DelawareTC Electronic Spark Mini
FloridaIK Multimedia ToneX One
GeorgiaStrymon Cloudburst Ambient Reverb
HawaiiKarma MTN-10
IdahoBehringer SF300 Super Fuzz Pedal
IllinoisDigiTech Drop
IndianaIK Multimedia ToneX Pedal
IowaIbanez TS9 Tube Screamer Reissue
KansasMXR M75 Super Badass Distortion
KentuckyUniversal Audio Ruby ’63 Top Boost Amplifier
LouisianaKeeley Halo Andy Timmons Signature Dual Echo
MaineChase Bliss Audio MOOD
MarylandBoss TR-2 Tremolo
MassachusettsMXR M169 Carbon Copy Analog Delay
MichiganBoss GE-7 Equalizer
MinnesotaLine 6 HX Stomp
MississippiMXR CSP039 Duke of Tone Overdrive
MissouriDunlop GCB95 Cry Baby Standard Wah
MontanaMXR M300 Reverb Pedal
NebraskaPeterson StroboStomp Mini
NevadaElectro-Harmonix Pitch Fork Polyphonic Pitch Shift
New HampshireBoss RE-202 Space Echo
New JerseyBoss BD-2 Blues Driver
New MexicoVox V847 Wah
New YorkBoss TU-3 Chromatic Tuner
North CarolinaGreer Lightspeed Organic Overdrive
North DakotaTC Electronic Flashback 2 Delay and Looper
OhioEarthQuaker Devices Dirt Transmitter Fuzz Driver Legacy Reissue
OklahomaBoss NS-2 Noise Suppressor
OregonUniversal Audio Dream ’65 Reverb Amplifier
PennsylvaniaTC Electronic Ditto Looper
Rhode IslandMXR M108S Ten Band EQ
South CarolinaBoss DS-1 Distortion
South DakotaBoss DD-3 Digital Delay
TennesseeStrymon Iridium Amp & IR Cab Simulator
TexasStrymon Big Sky Reverb
UtahElectro-Harmonix Op-Amp Big Muff Pi Reissue Fuzz
VermontElectro-Harmonix EHX-2020 Tuner
VirginiaBoss SD-1 Super Overdrive
WashingtonKeeley Compressor Plus Compressor / Sustainer / Expander
West VirginiaBoss RC-1 Loop Station
WisconsinJHS Morning Glory V4
WyomingElectro-Harmonix Nano Metal Muff

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.