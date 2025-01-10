“Ohio supports their own, Alaskans have expensive taste”: Reverb reveals the most popular effects pedals in each US state – and a quarter of the country favors one brand in particular
Further reflecting the findings from the gear marketplace’s general best-selling pedals list, one company stood out above all others
A few months ago, Reverb maintained tradition by announcing its best-selling effects pedals of the year – a list that seemingly identified a winner from 2024’s mini amp modeler arms race.
Now, the online gear retailer has delved deeper into the data to produce a list charting the most popular pedals in each US state.
Like its overarching pedals round-up – and its list of the best-selling electric guitars from 2024, which saw a previous chart-topper toppled – the state-by-state run-down makes for rather interesting reading.
Perhaps the most unsurprising-yet-still-interesting-to-see stat is the fact that Boss comfortably dominated proceedings. Indeed, Boss pedals were the go-to units for 13 states, which roughly equates to 25% of the entire country.
Across the board, Boss’ RE-202 Space Echo, BD-2 Blues Driver, TU-3 Tuner and CE-2W Waza Craft chorus all topped state-level charts, as did the RC-5 Loop Station in Colorado and RV-6 Reverb in Alabama.
It was one of the key takeaways from the larger list – that Boss is still the name to beat in the effects pedal game – and that’s been further cemented here.
Other popular brands to achieve a multi-state presence include Electro-Harmonix – whose Pitch Fork was favored in Nevada, and Nano Metal Muff was most popular in Wyoming – and MXR, which had its Reverb, Duke of Tone overdrive and Carbon Copy delay show up on the map.
Some other note-worthy results include the Strymon Big Sky reigning supreme in Texas, the EarthQuaker Devices Dirt Transmitter topping sales stats in its home state of Ohio, the Chase Bliss Mood finding favor in Maine, and Idaho championing the super-budget Behringer SF300 Super Fuzz.
Oh, and as Reverb notes, some states had rather expensive tastes: Alaska, for example, went all-out for the R2R Electric Supa MKII – a rare and collectible boutique fuzz of which only 200 were apparently made.
There was also a strong showing from amp modelers and digital amp sim pedals, which further reflects the wider findings of the general rundown. Across the map, Line 6’s HX Stomp, the IK Multimedia ToneX One and Universal Audio Ruby all made the cut.
It is worth noting the Reverb methodology, though. In instances where an effect was the top-seller in multiple states, Reverb awarded it as the winner only in the state with the most purchases. Whether that could increase the overall dominance of Boss even further is unclear.
“Ohio supports their own, Alaskans have expensive taste,” Reverb writes of its findings. “13 states – or roughly 25% of the country – chose a Boss pedal more than any offerings from other brands.”
The full list can be found below.
|Alabama
|Boss RV-6 Reverb
|Alaska
|R2R Electric Supa MKII Fuzz
|Arizona
|ProCo RAT 2
|Arkansas
|Strymon Timeline Delay
|California
|Hologram Electronics Chroma Console
|Colorado
|Boss RC-5 Loop Station
|Connecticut
|Boss CE-2W Waza Craft Chorus
|D.C.
|Electro-Harmonix Pico Deep Freeze Sound Retainer
|Delaware
|TC Electronic Spark Mini
|Florida
|IK Multimedia ToneX One
|Georgia
|Strymon Cloudburst Ambient Reverb
|Hawaii
|Karma MTN-10
|Idaho
|Behringer SF300 Super Fuzz Pedal
|Illinois
|DigiTech Drop
|Indiana
|IK Multimedia ToneX Pedal
|Iowa
|Ibanez TS9 Tube Screamer Reissue
|Kansas
|MXR M75 Super Badass Distortion
|Kentucky
|Universal Audio Ruby ’63 Top Boost Amplifier
|Louisiana
|Keeley Halo Andy Timmons Signature Dual Echo
|Maine
|Chase Bliss Audio MOOD
|Maryland
|Boss TR-2 Tremolo
|Massachusetts
|MXR M169 Carbon Copy Analog Delay
|Michigan
|Boss GE-7 Equalizer
|Minnesota
|Line 6 HX Stomp
|Mississippi
|MXR CSP039 Duke of Tone Overdrive
|Missouri
|Dunlop GCB95 Cry Baby Standard Wah
|Montana
|MXR M300 Reverb Pedal
|Nebraska
|Peterson StroboStomp Mini
|Nevada
|Electro-Harmonix Pitch Fork Polyphonic Pitch Shift
|New Hampshire
|Boss RE-202 Space Echo
|New Jersey
|Boss BD-2 Blues Driver
|New Mexico
|Vox V847 Wah
|New York
|Boss TU-3 Chromatic Tuner
|North Carolina
|Greer Lightspeed Organic Overdrive
|North Dakota
|TC Electronic Flashback 2 Delay and Looper
|Ohio
|EarthQuaker Devices Dirt Transmitter Fuzz Driver Legacy Reissue
|Oklahoma
|Boss NS-2 Noise Suppressor
|Oregon
|Universal Audio Dream ’65 Reverb Amplifier
|Pennsylvania
|TC Electronic Ditto Looper
|Rhode Island
|MXR M108S Ten Band EQ
|South Carolina
|Boss DS-1 Distortion
|South Dakota
|Boss DD-3 Digital Delay
|Tennessee
|Strymon Iridium Amp & IR Cab Simulator
|Texas
|Strymon Big Sky Reverb
|Utah
|Electro-Harmonix Op-Amp Big Muff Pi Reissue Fuzz
|Vermont
|Electro-Harmonix EHX-2020 Tuner
|Virginia
|Boss SD-1 Super Overdrive
|Washington
|Keeley Compressor Plus Compressor / Sustainer / Expander
|West Virginia
|Boss RC-1 Loop Station
|Wisconsin
|JHS Morning Glory V4
|Wyoming
|Electro-Harmonix Nano Metal Muff
