“After leading our overall list for two years, it did not come in No. 1”: Reverb reveals its best-selling electric guitars of 2024 – and the previous top-seller has been toppled

News
By
( , )
published

The reigning champion of 2022 and 2023 has been ousted, and the best-selling new release of 2024 might surprise you

PRS SE CE 24 Standard Satin
(Image credit: Future)

As 2024 draws to a close, online gear retailer Reverb has maintained tradition by announcing its best-selling electric guitars of the year.

As always, three lists have been supplied – one for overall best-sellers, the best-selling used guitars, and best-selling new releases for 2024 – and, as is usually the case, the results make for rather interesting reading.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49