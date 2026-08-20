Lzzy Hale’s new signature Epiphone Explorer Custom has an unmissable diamond finish – but there's much more to it than just mirrorball looks

Epiphone and Halestorm leader Lzzy Hale have joined forces yet again, unveiling Hale’s seventh signature model (between Epiphone and its parent/sibling companies, Gibson and Kramer).

It’s an Explorer, adorned with an unmissable Black Diamond Holographic finish of the variety that first appeared on the rocker’s signature Kramer Voyager.

This is beefier than that guitar, however, and has more to chew on than just its loud finish. It’s got a few vintage touches, and strands of Les Paul DNA, perhaps inspired by Hale’s Les Paul-slinging past.

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Let’s start with the obvious, though. Not only is the Explorer adorned with that Black Diamond Holographic look, there’s a mirror pickguard. Hale jokes in a new interview that she uses it as a “weapon to blind not only my sound guy, but anybody that isn’t paying attention in the show.”

There’s some Les Paul Custom influence here and there – a SlimTaper ’60s C profile neck and an ebony fretboard with pearloid block inlays. There’s more old-school cool, as well – your standard hockey stick headstock, with a raised Epiphone nickel logo a la early Flying Vs.

More modern are the guitar’s pair of Epiphone Probucker Ignite pickups, controllable via a slim setup of a volume for each pickup, a master tone, and a 3-way toggle switch.

Thankfully, we don’t need to speculate idly on what sounds they produce – Guitar World Senior Deals Writer and resident Gibson/Epiphone expert Daryl Robertson has already taken the guitar for a spin, and had this to say: “They’re a key part of what gives this Explorer its modern edge, and they sound pretty great.

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“​For me, I’d say these pickups are definitely voiced with modern players in mind. They have a bit more output than your average PAF, but they aren’t so loud that they lose all definition.”

Thanks, Daryl! Overall, he gave the guitar a rare five-out-of-five stars – not too shabby! You can read his full review of the Epiphone Lzzy Hale Explorer Custom – which is available now for $999 – here.

For more info on the guitar, visit Epiphone.