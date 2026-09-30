“I never found a guitar that felt 110% right to me”: Sabaton’s Chris Rörland ends his hunt for his perfect guitar with his first Jackson signature model

Jackson has partnered with Chris Rörland to release the Sabaton guitarist’s first signature guitar with the company.
Rörland’s speed and power have helped carry the Swedish metal institution’s sound ever since he became a member of the band back in 2012. Now, his services to the metal world have been recognized by Jackson, four years after Rörland joined its artist roster.
The Pro Series Signature Chris Rörland SL7, then, pools together some of Rörland’s go-to features in the Soloist template. Seven strings, EMG 81-7H and 85-7H pickups, a Floyd Rose tremolo, a 26.5” scale length… it’s all there.
Other appointments include a Satin Black Finish, compound radius ebony fingerboard, and a sole volume knob. Its three-way toggle selector switch, deployed instead of the Soloist’s usual blade fixture, has also been moved closer to the neck for ease of access.
It’s all been carefully put together to help Rörland find his perfect guitar. Before this signature, no other guitars sat quite right with him.
“I never found a guitar that felt 110% right for me,” Rörland notes. “I wanted to build a real beast – effortless to play, stays in tune and built for the stage. We moved the volume knob out of the way and positioned the toggle so I can switch pickups with my middle finger mid-solo.
“I also chose a 26.5-inch scale for extra stability with my lower tunings. It’s precise, aggressive and reliable – a guitar that doesn’t fight you. You plug it in, and it’s ready to go to war.”
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Jon Romanowski, VP of Product, Jackson, adds, “Chris represents exactly the kind of player who makes sense for Jackson. His playing is incredibly precise and technical, but there’s also an intensity and power to it that connects immediately with an audience. With the SL7, we wanted to build an instrument around the way Chris actually play.”
The Pro Series Signature Chris Rörland SL7 Soloist is available now for $1,599.
Head over to Jackson to find out more.
Matt is the GuitarWorld.com News Editor, and has been writing and editing for the site for five years. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 19 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. During his GW career, he’s interviewed Peter Frampton, Zakk Wylde, Tosin Abasi, Matteo Mancuso and more, and has profiled the CEOs of Guitar Center and Fender.
When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt performs with indie rock duo Esme Emerson, and has previously opened for the likes of Ed Sheeran, Keane, Japanese House and Good Neighbours.
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