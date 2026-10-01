Dumble is officially back: you can now order an Overdrive Special – the amp beloved by John Mayer, Joe Bonamassa and Lowell George

Dumble’s quiet resurgence has entered a new phase: the company is now making reissues of its most famous guitar amps.

The Dumble website now lists three models available to order: the Tweedle Dee, the MegaPLX, and – perhaps most notably – the Overdrive Special.

It’s a significant development. The late Howard ‘Alexander’ Dumble is one of the most influential amp makers of all time. His builds are the stuff of legend, championed by Stevie Ray Vaughan, John Mayer, Keith Urban, Joe Bonamassa, Lowell George and many more.

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When Dumble passed away in 2022, fans believed that would be the end of his brand. But in late 2024, the Dumble website was relaunched, with a teasing message promising that “new and exciting product lines and services” were in the works.

(Image credit: Dumble Preservation Society)

At NAMM 2025, the Dumble Preservation Society made a surprise public appearance. At the time, one of the society’s main leaders, Drew Berlin, explained to Guitar World that Dumble’s closest friends and colleagues had been left the Dumble brand name.

However, the trademark was about to expire, meaning new amps became a necessity in order to keep hold of the Dumble project.

“We had an attorney that was trying to secure all of the legal copyrights, trademarks, all of that. He was able to do it, but it was getting ready to run out,” Berlin told Guitar World. “[The attorney] goes, ‘Well, if you don’t do it, anyone can grab this and do it.’”

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Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Dumble Preservation Society) (Image credit: Dumble Preservation Society) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

These new amps, then, have been a long time coming. The Overdrive Special is easily the biggest pull, and the amp Dumble is most well known for.

It’s also the amp that has been played over the years by Mayer, SRV, Bonamassa and more, known for its high headroom, crystal cleans and punchy drive. It’s available in head and combo iterations, with options for covering and grille cloth.

The Tweedle Dee, meanwhile, is an intriguing addition. The original was Dumble’s take on a highly modified Fender Tweed Deluxe circuit, with increased dynamic control and a tighter low-end. Dumble had modified the OG for Kenny Wayne Shepherd.

What’s the Deal With Dumble? Iconic amps at NAMM 2025 - YouTube Watch On

The final amp on the website is the MegaPLX. This one is inspired by perhaps the rarest amp Dumble ever made; he only made three of them, and the last amp he ever made was the MegaPLX 005.

What makes this particularly interesting is the fact Dumble has also launched a plugin of the MegaPLX, which has been captured by TONE3000 and NAM2.

Understandably, these are highly exclusive builds. There are no prices listed, only the invitation to get in touch if you wish to order one. Don’t expect to see production-run Dumbles any time soon. But those with deeper pockets, you know where to look…

To find out more, head over to Dumble.