“Each have forged their own remarkable paths as artists, creators and mentors”: Lari Basilio joins Kiki Wong and leads the latest She Rocks Awards honoree list for 2027

Away from new product releases, the She Rocks Awards is one of the biggest events that takes place at the NAMM show every year – and 2027’s honoree list just got a few new entries.

Ibanez signature artist Lari Basilio, eight-time Grammy-nominee Joan Osbourne, and artist development strategist Wendy Parr have been announced as honorees. Country music rising star Sacha confirmed for the event’s curtain raiser.

The awards ceremony celebrates the influence of women in music and audio, having honored everyone from Jennifer Batten and Suzi Quatro to Lzzy Hale and Samantha Fish in years gone by.

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The new additions will join the already announced honorees, Kiki Wong and Melissa Manchester, with Fish returning as a co-host this time around.

Basilio has collaborated with Joe Satriani and performed with artists as varied as Willow Smith, Avril Lavigne and Doja Cat. She dropped her latest album, Redemption, last year and is now balancing virtuosity with motherhood.

Osbourne’s resumé includes work with Bob Dylan and Stevie Wonder, while Parr has over 35 years of industry experience. She has assisted stars including Regina Spektor and superstar producer/songwriter Desmond Child (Kiss, Aerosmith, Bon Jovi).

The event will take place Saturday, January 30, 2027, in Anaheim, California, with tickets now available to buy.

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“This year’s lineup is such a great reflection of what the She Rocks Awards has always been about – recognizing women whose impact on music takes many different forms,” says Laura B. Whitmore, founder of the Women’s International Music Network and co-producer of the She Rocks Awards.

“Joan, Lari and Wendy have each forged their own remarkable paths as artists, creators and mentors, and we’re thrilled to welcome Sacha to open the evening. And we’re not done yet – we have more exciting honorees and special guests to share as we get closer to January.”

The She Rocks Awards has the backing of firms including Positive Grid, PRS Guitars – whose owner has just been inducted into the Guitar Center RockWalk of fame – Martin, Ibanez, and Seymour Duncan.

See She Rocks Awards for more.