“This actual guitar has been on something like 10 number one records”: From Green Day to Eric Clapton, meet the Taylor acoustic guitar you didn't know was responsible for some of the biggest songs in the world

When you think of iconic acoustic guitars, vintage Martin dreadnoughts or classic Gibsons often come to mind. However, you might be surprised to learn that some of your favorite acoustic songs were actually recorded on a more humble instrument: an off-the-shelf, late 90s Taylor. Yes, that’s right.

Our story starts with Rob Cavallo, an extraordinary record producer whose name is synonymous with some of the most recognizable sounds in modern music. Cavallo has worked with a dazzling array of celebrated artists, helping them to craft their signature sounds. Among his many tools of the trade, one instrument stands out: his cherished Taylor guitar, affectionately nicknamed Excalibur.

At first glance, Excalibur may not seem impressive, but its bright, shimmering tone has inspired countless players to pick up the guitar and embark on their own musical journeys. Speaking in a video on the Taylor Guitars YouTube channel, Rob reveals that the instrument has been featured on numerous hit songs, saying, “This actual guitar has been on something like 10 number one records.”

As for the build, the Taylor 514C is a quintessential model from its era. Produced between 1995 and 1997, it features the classic Grand Auditorium body style that Taylor is known for. With a mahogany back and sides, a western red cedar top, a tropical mahogany neck, and an ebony fingerboard, this guitar is as beautiful in construction as it is in sound.

Join us as we explore Cavallo's deep connection with Excalibur, unveiling a treasure trove of songs you probably didn’t know were recorded with this fabulous Taylor guitar. Get ready to discover the stories behind the music and the magic of a guitar that has quietly left an indelible mark on the acoustic landscape.

Green Day

It could be argued that Green Day’s Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) has sparked the sale of more beginner acoustic guitars than any other song from the late '90s. In fact, it was the very first acoustic piece I ever attempted to play. For those wanting to delve deeper than strumming along, the music video might seem to be a helpful resource for identifying the guitar and replicating that iconic sound. However, as you've probably guessed, that isn't the case.

While Billie Joe is seen playing a Gibson acoustic guitar in the video, specifically a Gibson J-45, the actual recording features Cavallo's Taylor 514C. The guitar’s bell-like chime and crisp top-end are so distinctive that it’s hard to envision the song being captured with anything else.

Billie Joe and Co. would enter the studio again with Cavallo for 2004’s American Idiot, and yet again they called on the tone of Excalibur to grant them another hit, Boulevard of Broken Dreams. It would actually be this very recording session that Billie Joe would bestow the name of the legendary sword of King Arthur onto this guitar.

Goo Goo Dolls

It's hard to overestimate the impact that Iris had on the Goo Goo Dolls. Released as part of the soundtrack for the 1998 film City of Angels, the song also found a home on their sixth studio album, Dizzy Up the Girl.

Iris quickly became a massive hit, a song so universally recognized that even those who don’t know the band often find themselves humming its melody. Frontman John Rzeznik shared some insights with Guitar World in issue 0581, highlighting the pivotal role that producer Rob Cavallo played in its success. “When I was making the demos, I was laying down the string parts with a synth", he says. "But the way that Rob Cavallo took the song and brought in a really powerful string section — that was a major shift," Rzeznik recalled, marking it as a significant turning point.

At its core, Iris revolves around a simple yet captivating acoustic guitar sequence, once again featuring the beloved Taylor 514C. This combination of heartfelt lyrics and a hook that refuses to leave your head after the first listen created a lasting resonance that still captivates listeners today.

Eric Clapton

While Blue Eyes Blue may not be Eric Clapton's most celebrated acoustic masterpiece, especially when compared to the emotional depth of Tears In Heaven, it still made a notable impact. Written by the talented Diane Warren specifically for the 1999 romantic comedy Runaway Bride, starring the charming duo of Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, the song found its way onto the charts in many countries, including the US and Canada, and reached number one in Japan.

The song was recorded by Eric Clapton and Cavallo – and yes, yet again they used Excalibur. Cavallo recalls that Clapton was especially enamored with the song's tone.

In fact, Clapton loved the richness of the Taylor guitar so much that he asked to borrow it, and wouldn't give it back for nearly nine months while he worked on writing and recording a different project. As you can imagine, this left Rob in suspense, wondering if he would ever see it again. Thankfully, Eric returned the guitar, and it would continue its journey from hit to hit.

Alanis Morissette

One of the standout tracks from the City of Angels soundtrack is Uninvited, performed by Alanis Morissette. Originally written for the film, the song transcended its cinematic roots to become a powerful anthem in its own right. Morissette, known for her emotive vocals and introspective lyrics, wrote and co-produced the song with Rob Cavallo.

Uninvited features a haunting piano line that perfectly complements Morissette's poignant delivery. The song’s instrumentation, while primarily centered around the piano, also includes Cavallo’s deft guitar work, adding depth and texture to the arrangement, and yes, you guessed it, the guitar being played was the same Taylor 514C.

The combination of the delicate piano and the subtle, yet impactful, guitar creates a moody atmosphere that reflects the song's themes of longing and vulnerability. Upon its release, Uninvited received widespread acclaim and even bagged Alanis the Grammy Award for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance in 1999.

Shinedown

Second Chance, released by Shinedown in 2008 as the lead single from their album The Sound of Madness, marked a pivotal moment in the band's career. The song, with its powerful blend of hard rock sensibilities with a light acoustic backing, made it a mainstay on rock radio and remains a fan favourite to this day.

You can clearly hear the Taylor 514C being strummed delicately at the top of the song, and it continues to lay foundations for the heavier elements as the track continues.

Speaking to Total Guitar in issue 0233, guitarist Zach Myers tells us what it's like to work with Cavallo on the track. “He’s a bit of a guitar titan – a really, really good guitar player. When he does a record, he’s really into the whole record, but guitars get the most attention because he’s a guitar player."

Second Chance achieved impressive chart performance, reaching the top ten on the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart and earning multi-platinum status.