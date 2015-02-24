Electro-Harmonix Introduces Good Vibes Vintage-Style Chorus/Vibrato

Electro-Harmonix has introduced its new Good Vibes Modulator pedal. The pedal, a demo of which you can check out below, is a re-creation of classic “flower power”-era chorus/vibrato pedals. “We designed it to take you on a trip back to the Sixties so it delivers the warm, liquid groove we associate with that time in music," says EHX President and Founder Mike Matthews. "But we also updated it to meet the needs of contemporary players.” Like the original Uni-Vibe, it uses photocells for a sound and response that’s true to the classic design. However, boosted power rails provide 21st-century definition and headroom, while true bypass switching ensures maximum signal path integrity. An expression pedal input was added and puts control of speed and intensity at the player’s feet. The Good Vibes features easy-to-use controls consisting of Volume, Speed and Intensity knobs, plus two switches: a Chorus/Vibrato selector and an EXP Speed/Intensity switch that lets the player choose EXP pedal control of either. The pedal is housed in a rugged, compact die-cast chassis and is powered by a standard center negative 9V power supply, which is included. An always-on speed indicator is also included. The Good Vibes has a U.S. list price of $179.99. For more information, visit ehx.com.