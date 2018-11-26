EMMA Electronic Unveils ND-1 Navigator Delay

EMMA Electronic has introduced the ND-1 Navigator delay, which combines analog and digital technology in a compact pedal to generate classic tones as well as unique new sounds.

In addition to tap-tempo, modulation, beat-splits, trails and wet/dry outputs, the ND-1 boasts a unique separate Level control for beat-split delay repeats. This option allows the user to emphasize the second delay voice, or to turn the main delay off entirely to create interesting new rhythmic delay effects.

The pedal's additional features include:

Time – Controls length of main Delay repeat.

Feedback - Controls amount of Delay repeats.

Main D – Controls level of main Delay voice.

Second – Controls level of beat-split Delay voice.

Color – Controls the tonality of the Delay voice, from dark to bright.

Speed – Controls rate of Modulation from slow to fast.

DEPTH – Controls degree of Modulation from subtle to extreme.

Beat-Split Switch – Selects time interval for the secondary Delay voice.

Tail – Turns on “delay trails” function so that repeats will continue in bypass.

Tap Tempo – Allows user to tap in the Delay time with their foot.

Wet/Dry Outputs –Splits wet and dry signals to separate outputs.

Power – 9-Volt battery or 9VDC power adaptor 70mA current draw.

Bypass – Buffered bypass with low impedance output.

The ND-1 is currently being offered for $279.

For more information and to purchase head over to Godlyke.com.