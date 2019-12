With this year's Warped Tour in full swing, what better time to check in with Pierce the Veil's Vic Fuentes for a special, behind-the-scenes look at the gear the band is using while on the road. Check out the video below!

In other news, the band's new album, Collide With the Sky, is out today on Fearless Records. You can pick up the album on iTunes right now at this location.

And for the full scoop on the band's new record, check out Stephanie Castor's in-depth interview with Vic Fuentes here.