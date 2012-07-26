Exclusive Video: Miss May I Gear Tour

Troy, Ohio's Miss May I are currently out on the Vans Warped Tour in support of their latest full-length effort, At Heart, which was released earlier this year on Rise Records.

While on the road, the guys took the time out to shoot some footage of all the toys they brought on the road with them. Check out the video below for a behind-the-scenes gear tour with guitarists Justin Aufdemkampe and B.J. Stead and bassist Ryan Neff.

For all the latest on the Vans Warped Tour, including the full lineup and tour dates, head here.

