Fulltone Unveils New Supa-Trem Jr. Pedal

Fulltone has unveiled its new Supa-Trem Jr. pedal, the successor to its long-popular Supa-Trem 1.

Featuring a smaller enclosure, the Supa-Trem Jr packs square, sine and heartbeat-like warble waveforms, with the option of speeds so slow that a full cycle takes an even 10 seconds, while the fastest speeds will hit 220bpm.

The pedal also contains a half/double hold feature, up to 15dB of boost, onboard tap tempo—with external tap jack—and true bypass switching. Like the Supa-Trem 1, it’s fuelled by an Analog Devices JFET preamp plus Fulltone’s Opto-1 Photocell, and offers rate, mix and volume controls.

The Supa-Trem Jr. will be available August 15. The price of the pedal has yet to be determined.

For more info on the pedal, head on over to fulltone.com.