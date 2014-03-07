Gear Review: Donner Tutti Love Chorus Pedal

Sometimes change happens — whether we’re ready for it or not.

Who’d have thought that haircut you were rocking for your senior class yearbook photo would eventually go out of style?

While new pedal technology is impressive, sometimes you just need what you're already used to.

While the Tutti Love Chorus by Donner follows the current compact-sized pedal trends, it cops the tone of a classic era of analog chorus pedals. There's no fancy bluetooth technology here; the knobs are Level, Depth and Rate. It's powered by a common BOSS-style 9-volt power supply.

Like most red-blooded American males, I set the instruction manual aside and plugged the pedal right in. Later on, I did go back to read that the pedal is true-bypass and is an analog circuit.

CLIP 1: I have the Depth and Rate at about 12 o’clock with the level almost all the way up. I’m picking some chords on a Strat with a humbucker in the bridge and the amp set to clean.

CLIP 2: I dialed back the Level and Depth to fatten up a Tele with some light overdrive.

CLIP 3: This is a Strat in the second position. I cranked the Depth and dialed back the Rate to show how the pedal can get that slightly detuned vibrato if you need it.

