“Redefining a winning formula”: TC Electronic upgrades its beloved looper with the Ditto 2 – but can it keep up in an increasingly competitive market?

TC Electronic Ditto 2
(Image credit: TC Electronic)

TC Electronic has launched the Ditto 2 – a “game-changing” evolution of what was already one of the world’s most popular loop pedals.

Much of the Ditto's appeal came from its single-knob simplicity and the fact it offered players infinite overdubs. After the line first launched in 2013, the Ditto+ later added loop sessions and the ability to import/export backing tracks and sessions, while the X2 improved its sound quality and delivered full stereo goodness.

So, what new tricks does the Ditto 2 bring to the party? Well, quite a lot, actually. It’s been 12 years since the Ditto’s initial launch, and competition has skyrocketed since. As such, it's having to fight to retain its looper crown.

A LoopSnap feature handily auto-corrects timing mistakes made by a player, which may pose a problem when delivering mind-boggling polyrhythmic insanity, but it could be a lifesaver if a guitarist is channeling their inner Ed Sheeran.

Its workflow has also been revitalized, proving two ways to loop. For traditionalists, the Ditto’s classic, no-nonsense methodology has been carried over – press once to record, again to play, again to overdub, and press and hold to clear the loop.

For those wanting a more customized experience, the all-new User Mode lets players change things up in a way that makes sense to them.

Ditto 2 Looper - Official Product Video - YouTube Ditto 2 Looper - Official Product Video - YouTube
Watch On

While it hasn’t taken a leaf out of the Ditto+’s book by adding a screen to the mix, it has still managed to overhaul its display while staying true to the original’s minimalist and pocket-sized powerhouse form. A bright, colorful, and color-coded LED is on hand to provide instant visual feedback.

Its sole footswitch is magnetic now, and has a much wider surface area, making “every press feel smooth and precise”. It isn’t, on the surface, wholly exciting, but it shows an attention to detail; TC Electronic wants this to feel like a premium and user-friendly pedal.

It is 2025 now, and it feels like a rite of passage for pedals to come with companion apps, and the Ditto 2 is no different. Settings such as the personalized User Mode can be adjusted, and the system’s firmware can be updated, via Bluetooth.

The pedal also boasts analog dry-through to keep an instrument's signal pristine and uncolored, and true bypass mode can be unlocked via the app.

TC Electronic Ditto 2

(Image credit: TC Electronic)

TC Electronic hasn’t thrown the kitchen sink at the Ditto 2, but its upgrades are highly focused. The Ditto has already won the loop pedal wars for many, but in the face of growing competition, these tweaks might just bring it up to speed in a quirk-loaded market.

Last year alone saw some envelope-pushing drops. Zoom aimed straight for TC's crown with its compact but versatile MS-90LP+, and Mooer also had eyes on the throne with its slick, AI-powered machine, the GL100.

DigiTech upped its game with the high-definition audio of the JamMan Solo HD, with all three releases coming after Ed Sheeran flipped the market on its head with his own line of feature-packed loopers.

TC Electronic Ditto 2

(Image credit: TC Electronic)

TC Electronic, though, is confident it still has the upper hand.

“The original Ditto looper set a new standard for simplicity and sound quality in looping,” it says. “Now, Ditto 2 refines that winning formula for an even smoother, more responsive experience – keeping you locked into the groove without missing a beat.”

The TC Electronic Ditto 2 is available now for $119.

Head to TC Electronic to learn more.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.

