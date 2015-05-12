Gear Review: StringJoy Custom Guitar and Bass Strings

String experimentation is nothing new.

Chuck Berry used banjo strings to make his bends easier, and you can always shush the guy who says “Thicker strings give you better tone” with “Well, Billy Gibbons uses 8's!”

StringJoy is an online custom string shop that makes its own strings in the U.S. and lets you pick the gauges. Sure, it offers a common .10-.46 electric set, but its aim is to let you build a set you can’t get elsewhere, even for seven- and eight-string guitars.

Picking a custom set is as easy as selecting a gauge from a drop-down menu. Gauges run from .008 to .090 for guitar strings and .025-.135 for bass strings.

For my review, I went with a Light .10-.48 electric set, a Custom .030-.105 five-string-bass set (tuned EADGC) and a Custom Acoustic set so I could tune my guitar to Nashville tuning. (Nashville tuning requires tuning a six-string guitar to the octave notes of a 12-string guitar.)

For the Nashville tuning set, I used StringJoy’s “Find the Perfect Set” section where you explain what you want to do, and with what guitar, and they’ll suggest a set for you.

Each set arrived in a sealed envelope with each string labeled in a plastic bag. Everything went on and tuned up as planned. I had plenty of slack to work with.

StringJoy’s custom strings sound and feel like a good set of strings. I know that sounds vague, but what I mean is they didn’t try anything extreme. The tone is well balanced and there’s no odd texture or coated feel to the string.

Here’s a clip with all three string sets featured. The acoustic set is on an Ibanez JX70, the bass set is on a Fender P5 Precision Bass and the electric set is on a Fender Strat. Enjoy!

Web:stringjoy.com.

Price: Six-string guitar sets are $10 (add $2 or $4 for seven- and eight-string sets); four-string bass sets are $25 (add $5 or $10 for five- and six-string sets)

You can't believe everything you read on the Internet, but Billy Voight is a gear reviewer, bassist and guitarist from Pennsylvania. He has Hartke bass amps and Walden acoustic guitars to thank for supplying some of the finest gear on his musical journey. Need Billy's help in creating noise for your next project? Drop him a line at thisguyonbass@gmail.com.