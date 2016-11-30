Gear Review: Vick Audio Hypocenter Delay Pedal

(Image credit: Billy Voight)

“The greatest remedy for anger is delay.”

Is it just me or was Roman philosopher Seneca suggesting the key to happiness is a new delay pedal?

Vick Audio recently released its Hypocenter Delay. The pedal utilizes the Princeton PT2399 chip that’s popular among DIY pedal builders for its ability to mimic the warmth of an analog delay in a digital delay pedal format.

From left, the knobs are Volume, Delay, Mix and Repeats. Delay times range from 25ms to 450ms. Repeats range from 1 to infinity. A standout feature is the independent volumes. The Volume knob controls your dry signal, and Mix controls the delayed signal’s volume. Besides using it as a delay pedal, I’ve been stomping on it as a solo boost as well.

Each pedal is handmade in the U.S. with Neutrik input/output jacks and true-bypass switching. It runs off an external Boss-style power supply that is not included. The dimensions are 3½ by 4½ inches.

CLIP 1: A Strat through a clean amp. I had the Delay up around 3 o’clock with Mix and Repeats around 12 o’clock. The Hypocenter adds a nice dimension without overpowering what I’m playing on top.

CLIP 2: Similar settings to Clip 1, but I added some overdrive. Considering my gain settings, I didn’t notice much—if any—additional noise from the Hypocenter.

CLIP 3: I plugged a semi-hollowbody with humbuckers, shortened up the Delay and turned up the Mix for a slapback sound.

Web: vickaudio.com

Price: $139

You can't believe everything you read on the Internet, but Billy Voight is a gear reviewer, bassist and guitarist from Pennsylvania. He has Hartke bass amps and Walden acoustic guitars to thank for supplying some of the finest gear on his musical journey. Need Billy's help in creating noise for your next project? Drop him a line at thisguyonbass@gmail.com.