Guitar World deals of the week: get $500 off a Victory amp, a first-ever saving on a Fender Ultra II, plus all the week's best deals on guitar gear

Welcome back to another edition of deals of the week, your weekly guide to the best deals on guitar gear. As usual, I've been scouring the web for the biggest savings and best gear with discounts, all so you don't have to.

We'll soon be approaching back-to-school territory around mid to late August, so we might see some good deals coming up soon on accessories, essentials, acoustic guitars, and some other bits and pieces soon if you're looking ahead.

For now, if you want the biggest discounts, you should head over to the Musician's Friend summer sale, which continues from last week with up to 40% off gear. The discounts continue on Fender, Line 6, and Ernie Ball Music Man, but you can also save on open-box and used gear, too.

Guitar Center's Endless Electrics sale continues to offer up to 25% off guitars. I've spied up to 25% off Fender guitars and up to 20% off certain Gretsch models in the sale, so it's a good place to go if you're a fan of those brands.

The summer sale has ended at Fender, so if you wanted a good deal on a guita,r you'll have to wait for the next sale. There are still some American Ultra Luxe series guitars on sale if you're after something at the premium end of the scale, but that's it for the moment.

Some of the best deals I've seen this week are on used or B stock gear. If you want to take advantage, then you should head over to the Reverb Outlet which has some really cool stuff on sale. There's loads of guitar pedals with some significant discounts as B stock, and plenty in mint condition going too. I also spotted some cool price drops on guitars too.

That's it for sales action this week, and as always, I've picked out some of my favorite deals for you below. I'll be back at the same time next week with more of the best deals from guitar-gear-o-sphere, so until then, happy hunting!

Fender American Ultra II Strat HSS: was $2,359.99 now $2,249.99 at Musician's Friend This is the first time I've seen a discount on a Fender American Ultra II guitar, with a nice $110 discount on the RRP. It's not huge by any means, but it still makes this premium-level guitar just a touch more accessible. The playability of the neck is unbelievably good, and the wide range of sounds available from the HSS pickup configuration makes it a real chameleon. If you're ready to take the plunge on a top-level guitar, then this is a great moment to take advantage.

Save $100 Line 6 DL4 MKII: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Musician's Friend With a hefty $100 discount, this limited edition DL4 MKII is an awesome deal for those in the market for an all-singing, all-dancing delay pedal. It can handle reverbs and features a looper too, making it really great addition to any pedalboard. The successor to a pedal that helped define the sound of modern guitar, it's packed full of inspiring tones that range from classic to wacky.

Save $120 Gretsch Streamliner Limited Edition: was $599.99 now $479.99 at Guitar Center This limited edition Gretsch is a real beaut thanks to that Seafoam Green finish, and all the more tempting with a huge $120 reduction at Guitar Center. The lightweight semi-hollow body means you can swing it around with ease, while the flat radius fingerboard offers excellent playability. Add in a pair of Broad'Tron pickups and you've got a great guitar for blues licks and rock riffs.

BIG DISCOUNT! Save $500 Victory VX The Kraken: was $1,499 now $999 at Sweetwater Sound The biggest saving I've seen this week is on this Victory VX The Kraken tube guitar amp head. It's a 2-channel amp that leans towards the heavier end of the scale, excelling with the low tunings and extended range guitars so favored by the genre. You get both British and American-flavored tones over the two channels, and with the FX loop and controls for tightening up the low end, it's a great option if you want a new metal amp.

USED DEAL! Save $85.01 Death By Audio Rooms: was $395 now $309.99 at Reverb DBA pedals are for those who want to flavor their tone with something a little different and the Rooms Stereo Reverberator does reverb in its own unique way. It's got 6 modes that range from tasteful to colossal, and switching it on will make pretty much anything you play sound better. If you're bored of standard plate or spring reverbs, then this is definitely a pedal you should look at.

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: