Guitarist Pete Thorn Demos Boss Blues Driver BD2W Waza Craft Pedal — Video

In the brand-spanking-new video below, guitarist and awesomely obsessed gear-head Pete Thorn, who we just don't feature on the site enough, demos the Boss BD2W Blues Driver Waza Craft edition.

From the company:

Passionately designed by the master engineers at BOSS in Japan, the Waza Craft BD-2W delivers a premium stomp experience that fans of customized pedal tone will love.

Crafted with an ear for highly refined sound, the BD-2W takes the classic Blues Driver grit to a new level with all-discrete analog circuitry. Standard mode captures the classic BD-2 tone while Custom mode delivers new body and sustain.

For more about this pedal, visit its page at bossus.com. For more about Thorn, visit peterthorn.com.