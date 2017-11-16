Watch This Guitarist Simulate Seven Effects Without Using a Pedal

Recently, TC Electronic had Danish guitarist Uffe Steen stop by its headquarters.

While Steen was there, he filmed a remarkable demo video, in which he perfectly simulated the sounds of seven typical effects, without actually using any pedals.

Clearly, TC Electronic got more than they bargained for. "This is absolutely mindblowing!," read the caption on the company's Facebook post. "If every guitarist played like this, we'd be out of business ¯\_(ツ)_/¯."

You can watch the video for yourself above.