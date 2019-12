Below, you can watch Guthrie Govan create a funky loop — and jam over it — using a Ditto X2 Looper from TC Electronic.

The Aristocrats axeman's loop builds and builds for just over two minutes.

For more about the Ditto X2 Looper, visit tcelectronic.com. For more about Govan's signature Charvel guitar, which he's using in this video, visit charvel.com.