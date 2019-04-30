Haunted Labs Unveils New Carolina Reaper Overdrive/Fuzz

Haunted Labs has introduced the Carolina Reaper, a collaboration with Michigan-based pedal maker Cusack Music. The new dual-function stompbox boasts a high-gain overdrive circuit on its right side and a high-gain fuzz on its left. The circuits can be employed independently or together, with the overdrive feeding into the fuzz.

The overdrive side of the Carolina Reaper boasts controls for volume, gain and tone, and the fuzz side features volume, fuzz and bias. Additionally, there’s true bypass, soft-touch switching and a demonic enclosure graphic worthy of its name.

The Carolina Reaper is currently available for $229, in a limited run of 50 that are hand numbered and signed.

For more information or to purchase, head to Haunted Labs.